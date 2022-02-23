During today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about Biden imposing sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline owner after having been opposed to such an action:

Psaki also said the White House doesn’t consider Biden opposing sanctions multiple times and then supporting them to be a policy shift:

Another pivot in progress!

Gee, it sure seems like a shift.

