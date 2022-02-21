Before reading the following tweet from former Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart make sure you’re not drinking anything or risk damaging your phone or computer.

Ready? OK, here goes…

As you might have guessed, many detected some serious projection in that statement coming from somebody on the Left:

Trending

Projection-Palooza!

One of Barack Obama’s most infamous campaign promises was to “fundamentally transform the United States,” but it’s Republicans who are trying to change America as we know it? Please.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterdemocracyJoe Lockhartright-wing conservatives

Recommended Twitchy Video