Before reading the following tweet from former Bill Clinton press secretary Joe Lockhart make sure you’re not drinking anything or risk damaging your phone or computer.

Ready? OK, here goes…

The conservative right wing in this country is doing exactly what most evil authoritarian regimes have done throughout history. They are trying to rewrite our history, our teaching, our art to lay the groundwork for destroying democracy. It's happening right in front of us. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 21, 2022

As you might have guessed, many detected some serious projection in that statement coming from somebody on the Left:

This tweet is a classic case of accusing your enemies for the things you are guilty of doing. — 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿, 𝗣𝗵𝗗, 𝗠𝗕𝗔, 𝗖𝗙𝗔 (@Conorsfeed) February 21, 2022

You spelled liberal left wing wrong. — Shadyhugs, MD, PhD, Esquire (@Shadyhugs) February 21, 2022

Projection-Palooza!

This is some of the most weapons grade projection I have ever seen. It’s quite literally exactly what the left has been doing for generations with our education system and they are terrified that parents have woken up to it. https://t.co/XJKKFpVTFS — Jason B. Whitman (@JasonBWhitman) February 21, 2022

Clinton BS artist projecting out of his ass as usual.. https://t.co/2M8OJKyC5f — Ted (@Tedgforce) February 21, 2022

One of Barack Obama’s most infamous campaign promises was to “fundamentally transform the United States,” but it’s Republicans who are trying to change America as we know it? Please.

