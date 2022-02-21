Kyle Rittenhouse was on Fox News with Tucker Carlson Monday night and made it known that some well known people could soon be sued for defamation. Rittenhouse even provided some names:

TUCKER: "Will you be suing any news organizations?" KYLE RITTENHOUSE: "We're looking at quite a few, politicians, athletes, celebrities, Whoppi Goldberg is on the list, she called me a murderer after I was acquitted… So is Cenk [Uyhur] from the Young Turks." pic.twitter.com/MULZf38Vkf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 22, 2022

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse Announces Defamation LAWSUITS Against Corporate Media, Whoopi Goldberg (!!!) And Other Targets —

“It is time for accountability” pic.twitter.com/VL58blRRjS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2022

It sounds like some lawyers are about to have some extra work.

Good for him. Make them publicly apologize and drain as many bank accounts as possible. https://t.co/D6qPiYTMYr — Faye (@BookByAFire) February 22, 2022

Kyle Rittenhouse is making a big announcement tonight regarding “accountability.” Will the MSM be paying millions for slander just like they did with Nick Sandmann? 🤔 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 21, 2022

Stay tuned!

Go Kyle! You deserve every penny you get!👊🏻 https://t.co/FjA2ApyWjp — PammsyIsBack2 (@PammsyB) February 22, 2022

Suffice today, Rittenhouse’s comments also provided some fresh material that triggered the Left.

