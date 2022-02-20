According to the White House, President Biden has agreed to meet with Vladimir Putin as long as Russia had held off any invasion of Ukraine:

To show the seriousness of the moment, the White House released a photo of Biden meeting with the National Security Council:

Considering the gravity of the situation, people had questions and comments about the picture the White House circulated…

Yeah, that’s, er… interesting.

That’s very likely.

Apparently there’s no crisis so dire that it can cause a suspension of the mask theater.

