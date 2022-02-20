According to the White House, President Biden has agreed to meet with Vladimir Putin as long as Russia had held off any invasion of Ukraine:

White House statement on Biden accepting a Putin meeting — as long as Russia doesn’t invade. pic.twitter.com/qhsslCOoth — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 21, 2022

To show the seriousness of the moment, the White House released a photo of Biden meeting with the National Security Council:

Today, President Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss the latest developments regarding Russia’s military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/v3EKIj9PRb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 20, 2022

WHITE HOUSE PHOTO: President Biden convenes National Security Council on Russia’s military buildup on the borders of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/N1sDS0svR0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 20, 2022

Considering the gravity of the situation, people had questions and comments about the picture the White House circulated…

Why are all the name plate turned toward the camera? https://t.co/j934J0h0Gx — Keith Hartwig (@txkahart) February 21, 2022

Yeah, that’s, er… interesting.

Why do they have their name plates on the table? Do they not know each other? #BidenAdministration https://t.co/214Z86GgTS — Stanley McTroysney 🇺🇸 🦅🗽 (@StanleyofTroy) February 21, 2022

“Put on your masks and turn your name plates toward the camera.” — 🎵🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶🎵 (@Mark_Derr) February 21, 2022

I bet as soon as they got the group photo the masks came off — Generic random person (@TheOxyCon) February 21, 2022

That’s very likely.

Why are they wearing masks if they’re triple v and why are the nameplates facing the camera?! — HClary (@SunshineMustang) February 20, 2022

Why is Yellen in the act of taking notes? The entire photo is so staged it’s embarrassing ! — Jose J Nunez Jr🇺🇸 (@JoseJNunezJr) February 21, 2022

"Guys, they're taking pictures. Put on your masks. You can take them off after we send the media out." — (っ◔◡◔)っ Jason (@JasonTLouis) February 20, 2022

"Guys, I need you to turn your nameplates towards the camera so people believe this is a real conference." https://t.co/t4GQ10L6BJ — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) February 20, 2022

Good thing they turned all the name stands towards the camera so everyone gets credit https://t.co/uzahIgJhCc — Patrick Donahue (@pdonahueracing) February 21, 2022

Look at this masked clown show. -White Rage Milley -Spied-on-Trump Jake Sullivan -Raytheon’s own Lloyd Austin God help us… https://t.co/LATKhiOQ9d — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 21, 2022

Masks for the triple vaxxed! — Peter C Garlitz (@petgarsar) February 21, 2022

Apparently there’s no crisis so dire that it can cause a suspension of the mask theater.

