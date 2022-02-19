A former associate of Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his Paris jail cell. Authorities are calling the death a suicide:

BREAKING: Disgraced modeling agent and Jeffrey Epstein associate Jean Luc Brunel died by suicide in his prison cell in Paris, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed to @ABC News. https://t.co/FEPJ4BPr3c — ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2022

BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein associate Jean Luc-Brunel found dead in cell https://t.co/QJeYHoPjoo — The Independent (@Independent) February 19, 2022

The news caused Sen. Ted Cruz to ask a question:

Anyone know where Hillary was this weekend? https://t.co/ewlCbfxRE6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 19, 2022

Check the replies if you dare — many lefties did NOT find that humorous in the least.

