Not unlike Joe Biden’s notorious promise to “shut down the virus” back when he was running for president (you know how that turned out), the U.S. president’s comments about Vladimir Putin have been spotted aging badly:
Two years ago:
Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.
Yesterday:
Biden: Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, will do so in coming days https://t.co/8ryoEErWxY pic.twitter.com/Y8eLHUR8J7
There’s quite a shift there.
Biden’s claims and promises during the campaign rarely seem to match up with what’s actually being delivered.