Not unlike Joe Biden’s notorious promise to “shut down the virus” back when he was running for president (you know how that turned out), the U.S. president’s comments about Vladimir Putin have been spotted aging badly:

Two years ago:

Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be President. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee. If you’re wondering why — it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 21, 2020

Yesterday:

Biden: Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, will do so in coming days https://t.co/8ryoEErWxY pic.twitter.com/Y8eLHUR8J7 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 19, 2022

There’s quite a shift there.

I'm not sure there's ever been a tweet that aged worse than this… https://t.co/2Nowl0Mgow — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 19, 2022

This Tweet sure didn’t age well 🤣 damn I’m laughing so hard. https://t.co/Og5yPtOKWD — Drop Truth Bombs (@DropTBombs) February 19, 2022

This aged like 6 month old milk left in 100* weather https://t.co/xOCfYGqhTZ — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) February 19, 2022

Things that didn’t age well https://t.co/PLJQ7svtbs — {heating and} Air Jordan (@JDDavis_) February 19, 2022

Lollll they still got that pipeline though while you shut ours down https://t.co/A9QJ5z5Ov4 — Adam Etter (@RealAdamEtter) February 19, 2022

Can we get a fact check see if he stood up to Putin https://t.co/SHApqO44ML — Michelle Brodeur (@MichelleBrodeu2) February 19, 2022

Biden’s claims and promises during the campaign rarely seem to match up with what’s actually being delivered.

