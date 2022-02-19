Hypocrite politicians on the Left who have been spotted having a good time maskless while insisting kids mask up in school will be happy to still know they have a friend in Politifact. The “fact-checking” outfit took on the subject of comparisons between maskless Super Bowl fans and kids forced to mask up in school, and this one comes with a beverage warning:

A post said “if 70,048 unmasked fans” could gather for the Super Bowl “kids should go unmasked in school.” The post ignored the safety rules in place at the stadium, which included a mix of mask, vaccination and testing requirements. https://t.co/Q8GSSsC0Ie — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 19, 2022

And yet we expected nothing less.

“The post ignored the safety rules in place at the stadium”? Yeah, so did tens of thousands of people in attendance.

“Here are the rules absolutely everybody broke without consequences” https://t.co/6F2IdAQotZ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 19, 2022

In other words, Politifact added “context” that wasn’t even there.

PretzelFact: we turn ourselves into pretzels trying to twist facts. — MATTMcAllister (@Catfatmatty) February 19, 2022

Politifact: this post ignores the safety rules that were in place. So do a majority of the fans… that was kind of the point. Way to miss the forest through the trees. — JohnPaulSuchecki (@SucheckiPaul) February 19, 2022

requirements that went ignored but go off ig https://t.co/AFRiRdPk2s — John Rigolizzo (@JohnRigolizzo) February 19, 2022

The fans ignored the safety rules in place as well, which is the point. 🙄 If 70,000 can ignore the rules and be fine, while crammed in a stadium, I’m sure kids in classrooms will be just fine without masks. 👌 — TJ Epting (@te6192) February 19, 2022

This might be the most asinine tweet by one of these fraud fact checkers yet. https://t.co/DfwD1hn3XK — Max Neusmithe (@MaxNeusmithe) February 19, 2022

This is one of the dumbest tweets I've seen in a while. https://t.co/jiwVHIesXa — 🧀 Two Times (@2CHEEEZ) February 19, 2022

Imagine thinking politifact isn’t biased. https://t.co/E5Lj55ewXg — The Jorster (@jorster) February 19, 2022

The field of “fact-checking” has become a total joke. They should be called “narrative enforcers.”

