Hypocrite politicians on the Left who have been spotted having a good time maskless while insisting kids mask up in school will be happy to still know they have a friend in Politifact. The “fact-checking” outfit took on the subject of comparisons between maskless Super Bowl fans and kids forced to mask up in school, and this one comes with a beverage warning:

And yet we expected nothing less.

“The post ignored the safety rules in place at the stadium”? Yeah, so did tens of thousands of people in attendance.

In other words, Politifact added “context” that wasn’t even there.

The field of “fact-checking” has become a total joke. They should be called “narrative enforcers.”

