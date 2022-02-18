Arizona Republican State Rep. Walt Blackman brought some serious truth to the floor while explaining his vote for a measure that would prevent teaching CRT in schools. This is something else:

State Representative @theWaltBlackman drops the mic on House Democrats today during the vote to approve Rep. Kaiser's #HCR2001, a measure to stop critical race theory and racial discrimination in schools. #azleg pic.twitter.com/vNihdA7o1K — AZ House Republicans (@AZHouseGOP) February 17, 2022

This is profound.

At this point in history when we claim to be an era of human rights, dignity and EQUALITY, politicians refuse to talk about one of the most racist human rights abuses of our time-the black babies being aborted.

Thank you @theWaltBlackman!pic.twitter.com/ytZwkOBe7R — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 18, 2022

Well said! These things need to be said repeatedly.

You can’t lose faith in this country when guys like this are still getting elected. @theWaltBlackman is speaking right out of the bedrock of American values here. https://t.co/5SpKqQx2QH — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) February 18, 2022

Courageous speech in support of Arizona law prohibiting racial discrimination in Arizona schools. #WaltBlackman @theWaltBlackman https://t.co/Fz9g0PToqe — Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) February 18, 2022

More guys like this in office please. https://t.co/jhiemJZZ5y — Kate Anderson (@kliseanderson) February 18, 2022

BRAVO!!!!! Worth your time to hear what he had to say! https://t.co/GkXQUnQch3 — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) February 18, 2022

“Let’s talk about the 1300 black babies aborted every day. But no one wants to talk about those things.” @obianuju https://t.co/XFplPjm3p5 — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 18, 2022

Well said, Rep. Blackman!

