President Biden will deliver the State of the Union speech on March 1st, and all members of Congress will be allowed to attend as long as they help make it clear that Biden didn’t fulfill his campaign promise to “shut down the virus”:

If Biden brags about having shut down the virus while looking at every member of Congress wearing N95 masks, that would be a nice touch.

The wild shifts in the “science” are dizzying!

It’s been nothing short of laughable.

Theater?

Just last May Biden said that if you’re fully vaccinated you “no longer need to wear a mask”:

