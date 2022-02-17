President Biden will deliver the State of the Union speech on March 1st, and all members of Congress will be allowed to attend as long as they help make it clear that Biden didn’t fulfill his campaign promise to “shut down the virus”:

In a new memo, the House Sergeant at Arms says all members of Congress will be invited to attend the State of the Union in person. He writes there will be coronavirus “safety measures” in place, including mandatory N95 mask wearing and a negative Covid-19 test. — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) February 17, 2022

!!! NEW SOTU guidance from SAA / Capitol physician: -All members invited, but no guests.

-Social distancing // KN95 masks will be required

-All attendees will need a PCR test "within one day" of event

– Vaccine booster "strongly" recommended. — Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) February 17, 2022

CONFIRMED @Newsy: Per a memo sent to Congressional offices, ALL Members of Congress will be permitted to attend the State of the Union on March 1. NOTE:

-PCR Testing required for all SOTU attendees (Members + Press included)

-KN95 or N95 masks REQUIRED

-No guest tickets — Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) February 17, 2022

If Biden brags about having shut down the virus while looking at every member of Congress wearing N95 masks, that would be a nice touch.

“I will shut down the virus…in the House of Representatives…for a little over an hour during my State of The Union address.” https://t.co/s4Fljub8Lj — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 17, 2022

The wild shifts in the “science” are dizzying!

The Super Bowl just had an entirely packed stadium with no masks. https://t.co/JbS5qAMmMm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2022

So maybe time to start asking if the President has an underlying health condition requiring all of this for a triple vaxxed/boostered person. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2022

Again no one has been worse on their own vaccine message than Joe Biden. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2022

It’s been nothing short of laughable.

Not a good look if he intends to say that his great policies have beaten COVID. https://t.co/HvO6haTkfr — Brian Kallio (@bfkallio) February 17, 2022

We must have proof that you don’t have COVID19 Knowing that you are free of Covid, you have to wear a mask For what? https://t.co/8nHf3SnERj — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) February 17, 2022

Theater?

Just last May Biden said that if you’re fully vaccinated you “no longer need to wear a mask”:

Folks, if you’re fully vaccinated — you no longer need to wear a mask. If you’re not vaccinated yet — go to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a shot, and mask up until you’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/qcyG2WyCG2 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

