Hillary Clinton spoke today at the New York State Democratic Party convention (we’ll get to that projection-palooza in the next story), and of course Gov. Kathy Hochul was also a speaker at the event. Just as a reminder before we get started, the governor can’t commit to when the mask mandate for school kids will be lifted:

MASK MANDATES: Gov. Kathy Hochul was asked yesterday if there is any data point that could lead to an end of school mask mandates and says, "There's not a magic number." pic.twitter.com/HkN2qzgtrT — Forbes (@Forbes) February 16, 2022

But while the kids in school were all safely masked today, there didn’t seem to be any concern at the Dems’ state convention:

Here’s 3 minutes of Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul hugging, kissing, and shaking hands with people maskless. Hochul is still forcing masks on toddlers. pic.twitter.com/n852krFdCU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2022

That must have been the NY Dems’ version of the Super Bowl, so it’s “safe.”

The height of hypocrisy. https://t.co/sD2onVSdIW — Cat Parks (@CatParksTX) February 17, 2022

And every day it seems some Democrats keep reaching new heights.

