Hillary Clinton spoke today at the New York State Democratic Party convention (we’ll get to that projection-palooza in the next story), and of course Gov. Kathy Hochul was also a speaker at the event. Just as a reminder before we get started, the governor can’t commit to when the mask mandate for school kids will be lifted:

But while the kids in school were all safely masked today, there didn’t seem to be any concern at the Dems’ state convention:

That must have been the NY Dems’ version of the Super Bowl, so it’s “safe.”

And every day it seems some Democrats keep reaching new heights.

