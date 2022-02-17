Remember when the Biden White House was claiming that inflation would be “transitory” and ease up fairly quickly? Well, that’s obviously not happening, which means it’s time for the WH spin machine to do its thing, and one Biden economic adviser was on the job today:

Meanwhile, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren blame “corporate greed.” Democrats can’t even get on the same page when it comes to their gaslighting attempts.

And now the Biden White House would like everybody to believe that the only way to bring down inflation rapidly is by allowing them to spend a few trillion more dollars.

