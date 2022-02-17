Remember when the Biden White House was claiming that inflation would be “transitory” and ease up fairly quickly? Well, that’s obviously not happening, which means it’s time for the WH spin machine to do its thing, and one Biden economic adviser was on the job today:

Economic Advisor to Biden: "We know that we need to get inflation under control…this is all driven by the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/uBjGndLaEn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren blame “corporate greed.” Democrats can’t even get on the same page when it comes to their gaslighting attempts.

This is how you know for sure it’s not just the pandemic that’s causing it — Casey Buford (@caseylee1717) February 17, 2022

In a sense she is correct. It is driven by the flood of new money and wasted resources from the government’s short sighted response to the pandemic. — Doug Hoots (@Hootieky) February 17, 2022

This is why they must maintain the status quo, or they’ll have no more excuses for being total failures. https://t.co/M0x7yCpoKC — Millions vs Thousands 🇺🇸 (@FactsBreedLogic) February 17, 2022

Economic advisors, who should definitely know better, obfuscate the truth… the fact that inflation is only caused by the massive increases in the money supply, printing money at an unprecedented accelerated rate. https://t.co/v8A5g91SHa — JCGilly1 (@JCGilly1) February 17, 2022

And now the Biden White House would like everybody to believe that the only way to bring down inflation rapidly is by allowing them to spend a few trillion more dollars.

