During yesterday’s briefing, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the latest court filing from special counsel John Durham, and you know what happened next (or what didn’t happen next as it were).

Today Jen Psaki was back in the briefing room, so a reporter tried again. We’re just guessing there would have been an answer to these questions if Trump’s campaign was the one alleged to have spied:

Psaki refuses all questions about the Durham investigation. pic.twitter.com/TNDvy55uwD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2022

“I would point any questions about this to the Department of Justice”… which will then not provide any answers.

But it has a big mouth when it comes to interfering with Joe Rogan and his contract with a private company 🙄 — Lindsay Palmer (@Lindsay1509) February 16, 2022

Go figure.

