During yesterday’s briefing, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the latest court filing from special counsel John Durham, and you know what happened next (or what didn’t happen next as it were).

Today Jen Psaki was back in the briefing room, so a reporter tried again. We’re just guessing there would have been an answer to these questions if Trump’s campaign was the one alleged to have spied:

Trending

“I would point any questions about this to the Department of Justice”… which will then not provide any answers.

Go figure.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpDurham investigationHillary ClintonJen PsakiJoe Bidenspying

Recommended Twitchy Video