Biden administration “priorities” have never been more apparent than in this tweet from President Biden, or whoever wrote the tweet (*cough* Ron Klain *cough*):

We’re gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric, bringing more manufacturing jobs back to our country, and building supply chains here at home. We’re making “buy American” a reality—not just a promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 11, 2022

The cost of used cars is up 40 percent and the cost of new vehicles is also skyrocketing, but it’s nice of Biden to promise hundreds of thousands of new electric cars for federal workers.

The midterm ads write themselves. “While families struggled to afford gas and groceries, Joe Biden bought 600,000 electric cars for government workers.” https://t.co/QvDCivpmJn — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) February 12, 2022

There’s your ad, GOP!

Translation: "We will use your taxes to buy ourselves 600,000 new, expensive, electric vehicles for federal government employees to drive." Meanwhile, enjoy inflation and up to 40% increases in the prices of USED cars, suckers. — LaVerdad (@_LaVerdad7) February 12, 2022

The Soviet Union is about to take Ukraine, China has designs on Taiwan, our southern border is under invasion, inflation is out of control, crime in our big cities is out of control, you’re talking about electric cars for the federal gov’t, and your clapping seals applaud… — Mario Petricola (@buckeyemario) February 12, 2022

Cool the federal government can afford to buy 600,000 electric cars but we cannot afford to heat our homes or basic necessities due to inflation. Way to spend our tax dollars there. — Jodie Ross (@6harleyRoss) February 12, 2022

Nobody does “optics” and “priorities” quite like President Biden!

the stupidity in thinking this is not going to be a boondoggle is mind numbing https://t.co/Rl8mMcQDBz — -dz- (@idletexan) February 12, 2022

What about the thousands of people who lost their jobs when you shut down the pipeline? https://t.co/lUYV9PQGE6 — #Apex is life. In GOD we trust. (@D3ATH_5TR1K3) February 12, 2022

I will never own an electric car. Have “THEY” figured out how to dispose of all of those batteries yet??? — hadley1899 (@Hadley1899) February 11, 2022

But “green” or something.

All you do is spend money we don't have! Please stop it! https://t.co/CRhEk8u1nY — Lindaluvinlife on Gettr (@lindaluvinlife1) February 12, 2022

We’re guessing the Biden administration will claim this is another plan that will cost “zero” because it pays for itself.

