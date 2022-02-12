Biden administration “priorities” have never been more apparent than in this tweet from President Biden, or whoever wrote the tweet (*cough* Ron Klain *cough*):

The cost of used cars is up 40 percent and the cost of new vehicles is also skyrocketing, but it’s nice of Biden to promise hundreds of thousands of new electric cars for federal workers.

There’s your ad, GOP!

Nobody does “optics” and “priorities” quite like President Biden!

But “green” or something.

We’re guessing the Biden administration will claim this is another plan that will cost “zero” because it pays for itself.

