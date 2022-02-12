A video featuring then-Senator Joe Biden from 1985 is making the rounds again in the form of an ad that a pro-Trump group is running. However, Team Biden will be pleased to know that the media — in this case Reuters Fact Check — has his back:

An edited clip from 1985 is being shared widely without context to appear like US President Joe Biden used a racist word. @ReutersFacts had earlier debunked this claim among several others in a fact-check https://t.co/MEUfFHAz2G pic.twitter.com/ujXc8N9npo — Reuters Fact Check (@ReutersFacts) February 11, 2022

The tweet clearly intends to imply that Biden didn’t use the N-word twice in a 1985 video. Biden did use the word, but Reuters says the context debunks claims that the word was used because he was quoting somebody else:

Two seconds into the video, the narrator says that Biden “repeated the N-word twice on camera,” while on-screen text reads, “We don’t need anymore [N-word] bigshots” – C-SPAN 6/5/1985” As presented, the video implies that the words spoken by Biden were his own opinions, when actually he was quoting a white legislator and trying to expose the comments as racist. It is not the first time that this quote is taken out of context to criticize Biden ( here ). Reuters Fact Check recently debunked a misleading compilation of Biden footage that included this clip, visible here

So context matters… this time.

When @JoeRogan says a bad word, the context doesn't matter. "No white person should ever say that word for any reason," we're told. When @JoeBiden says that very same bad word, the "fact-checkers" leap to his rescue. https://t.co/YgTBVmHYNs — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 12, 2022

He did. The context here is the same context libs ignore when they really want to ruin someone's life. https://t.co/YgTBVmHYNs — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 12, 2022

Fact check industry is garbage — Biden used the word, quoting someone else using the word is enough to get you fired now. https://t.co/xJUrKJhjPL — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) February 12, 2022

We highly doubt Donald Trump would have been afforded the luxury of “context” if he was the person in the video.

He used the word. He didnt have to… but he chose to. This isnt a fact check, it's propaganda to cover for racist Joe Biden. — Tim Young 🚛 (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 12, 2022

They could – and should – make the exact same defense of Rogan. If context matters for Biden, then context matters for Rogan. If context doesn’t matter for Rogan, then context doesn’t matter for Biden. pic.twitter.com/WEC56BlE53 — David Hamilton (@Hamilton4TX) February 12, 2022

He used the word, it’s on tape. Context doesn’t matter, your rules. — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) February 12, 2022

If you don’t think “cancel culture” is real, dangerous and wildly imbalanced, ask yourself why 17 year olds reciting rap lyrics get harassed out of college, but this lecherous old bigot constantly gets excused. https://t.co/2Ro0e5roBm — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) February 12, 2022

But the MSM said context didn't matter. https://t.co/54LaIjFwBE — Polybius (@Po1ybiu5) February 12, 2022

Context matters in this particular situation, but now we can return to context not mattering.

Do not believe your ears. Do not believe your eyes. He did not say it.#pravda https://t.co/tnWRYbXh0s — Jason Zorich (@f1fan6735) February 12, 2022

.@ReutersFacts morons are such cowards they won’t even put their names on this crap. https://t.co/otd6fzR78Q — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) February 12, 2022

The point is that some folks get canceled for using that word quoting someone else while others get a pass. That's the entire point. Also, there are plenty of quotes of @POTUS showing his racism without this https://t.co/Jcpb9LQCLC — Todd St. John (@mt_stjohn) February 12, 2022

According to the mob, there is no context that makes the use of that word acceptable. https://t.co/ae00h9lvC7 — Stranger Loop (@Recursion_droid) February 12, 2022

Unless there’s video of Joe Biden saying the word, apparently.

