Jeff Zucker has resigned from CNN, but the reason why nobody should be surprised keep piling up. The latest example comes in the form of a book from Katie Couric last year as shared by @ComfortablySmug:
These excerpts on Jeff Zucker and his mistress from Katie Couric's book last year 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6wntd52IIA
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2022
It seems that Couric knew what was up (along with others), all while today CNN’s on-air personalities are acting “stunned”:
***
***
Yeah, none of this should have been “stunning” to anybody at CNN.
Wait, they moved their families one floor away from each other while still married to their spouses?
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2022
These are very sick people
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2022
Also, from 2017…https://t.co/sZCuLDlR7v
— Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) February 2, 2022
His mistress moved into the apartment next to his? With her husband and kids? Yikes. Katie really went in.
— Beth Keithley (@Midwest_bet) February 2, 2022
Oh, it gets worse than that — https://t.co/nwIy2KuTjC
— HBIC, ESQ (@HBIC__esq) February 2, 2022
How low can it go? Stay tuned.
***
Related:
And there’s more: Allison Gollust used to work for Andrew Cuomo before joining CNN, home of Chris Cuomo