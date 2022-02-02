Jeff Zucker has resigned from CNN, but the reason why nobody should be surprised keep piling up. The latest example comes in the form of a book from Katie Couric last year as shared by @ComfortablySmug:

These excerpts on Jeff Zucker and his mistress from Katie Couric's book last year 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6wntd52IIA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2022

It seems that Couric knew what was up (along with others), all while today CNN’s on-air personalities are acting “stunned”:

Yeah, none of this should have been “stunning” to anybody at CNN.

Wait, they moved their families one floor away from each other while still married to their spouses? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2022

These are very sick people — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 2, 2022

His mistress moved into the apartment next to his? With her husband and kids? Yikes. Katie really went in. — Beth Keithley (@Midwest_bet) February 2, 2022

Oh, it gets worse than that — https://t.co/nwIy2KuTjC — HBIC, ESQ (@HBIC__esq) February 2, 2022

How low can it go? Stay tuned.

