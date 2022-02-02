Jeff Zucker has resigned from CNN, but the reason why nobody should be surprised keep piling up. The latest example comes in the form of a book from Katie Couric last year as shared by @ComfortablySmug:

It seems that Couric knew what was up (along with others), all while today CNN’s on-air personalities are acting “stunned”:
***

null
null
***

Yeah, none of this should have been “stunning” to anybody at CNN.

Trending

How low can it go? Stay tuned.

***

Related:

And there’s more: Allison Gollust used to work for Andrew Cuomo before joining CNN, home of Chris Cuomo

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNComfortably SmugJeff Zuckerkatie couric

Recommended Twitchy Video