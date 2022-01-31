On Monday, President Biden held a call with U.S. governors, and at the end of his remarks we heard and saw something quite familiar:

“They told me…”? Isn’t he the president? But the gathered media took Biden saying he’d take some questions as an invitation for them to ask something. However, Biden was referring to the governors, so just to clear things up the media was immediately removed from the room:

Trending

Biden’s look pretty much said it all:

Yeah, the rest of us are feeling that way too.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenU.S. governorsWhite House Press

Recommended Twitchy Video