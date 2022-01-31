On Monday, President Biden held a call with U.S. governors, and at the end of his remarks we heard and saw something quite familiar:

"They tell me I'm supposed to call on Gov. Cox first," Joe Biden says in meeting with Utah governor and other governors. Press escorted out. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 31, 2022

“They told me…”? Isn’t he the president? But the gathered media took Biden saying he’d take some questions as an invitation for them to ask something. However, Biden was referring to the governors, so just to clear things up the media was immediately removed from the room:

Joe and his handlers are not on the same page.🤣🤦🏼‍♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/L7x0kzb7aW — JKash 🍊The Orange Version (@JKash000) January 31, 2022

Too many questions pic.twitter.com/D5XHeCWWj2 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 31, 2022

Biden’s look pretty much said it all:

Yeah, the rest of us are feeling that way too.

