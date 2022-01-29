There seems to be some dispute over what was said on the Biden/Zelensky phone call the other day, and many would like to see things cleared up by having a transcript released. The media can of course always be counted on so they might dig up a copy of the transcript at some point. But first, they’re busy introducing America to the Bidens’ new cat Willow:

Biden got “у власності” by the Ukrainian President, during a phone call, for stoking fears of imminent invasion and war & this is what the media reported. pic.twitter.com/rOkChwkFmh — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) January 29, 2022

The NBC Evening News even devoted a segment to the Willow story:

Ron Klain will certainly appreciate the media’s focus.

And just like that, questions surrounding Biden's phone call with Ukraine are gone. https://t.co/jur7ppKo2I — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 29, 2022

Now all Biden has to do is get a new pet every few days and the corporate media will do the rest!

.@LesterHoltNBC is reporting on a cat. Russia is on the border of Ukraine and we have inflation…Lester Holt is reporting on a cat. https://t.co/A88CXlKtUP — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 29, 2022

Ukraine is about to be invaded. Inflation is drowning folks. Virus isn’t shut down as promised. Southern border is literally wide open. Joe Biden has dementia. The supply chain is in shambles. But let’s go to this heart warming story on the First Pets! https://t.co/zECJSyX0JF — Wes Andrews (@LivingInAJar) January 29, 2022

The damn cat is going to get more coverage than Darrell Brooks Jr., If you have to look up his name, you'll understand why https://t.co/5ETb18EXn5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 29, 2022

It looks like the Biden admin’s attempt to use a new pet as a distraction worked, at least when it comes to giving their allies in the media something to report about other than the issues that matter.

I would be more comfortable if the cat was making the calls to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/kQkBqepU7K — Mike Nessen (@Mike_Nessen) January 29, 2022

Thank you for this incredible piece of journalism. It is also good to know that all of the issues in the world are solved, allowing for NBC to focus on this important issue. — Thornton Melon (@URaRa_Wisconsin) January 29, 2022

Speaking truth to power. https://t.co/lmlQLuUjPs — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) January 29, 2022

And yet, late night comics spent the week claiming all Fox News did was obsess over Biden cursing Doocy and then Biden getting ice cream…. https://t.co/rZsfpiZg60 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 29, 2022



Even N. Korean state media might advise the U.S. media to dial it down a notch and not make it so obvious.

