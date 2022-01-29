When it comes to members of Congress with some rather twisted “priorities,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to lead the way:

Pelosi on Ukraine: We take an oath to protect and defend. And we're working with the White House to show that we are ready for whatever the prospects are. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 28, 2022

As Biden’s DHS helps illegal immigrants at the border take buses and secret flights in the middle of the night to parts of the U.S., Pelosi reminds us that it’s the government’s constitutional duty to defend the sovereignty of another country’s border? Dems certainly do have their “priorities.” Lara Logan is among those in disbelief:

You took an oath to Ukraine? https://t.co/w3vyvevX0W — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 29, 2022

But when it comes to a border much closer to home, Dems are turning a blind eye:

To protect and defend America. America. Thoughts on America’s southern border? @SpeakerPelosi — A (@aeb3059) January 29, 2022

What about defending OUR border, Nancy?? — F1BobbyUSA (@sometweetindude) January 29, 2022

But, when it comes to the southern border, I guess this oath really isn't an oath, smh https://t.co/H46nRmCTjZ — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) January 29, 2022

A year and a half ago they impeached Trump for having a call with the President of Ukraine. Today, following Biden’s disastrous call with Ukraine, and his son’s corrupt relationship there, Pelosi sees nothing wrong. https://t.co/m9cwbjttwu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 28, 2022

Yet, you denounce any defense of our boarders.. — Clemmon (@Noleville2) January 29, 2022

Does Speaker Pelosi take an oath to protect and defend Americans? Doesn't seem to be reflected on our streets or at our southern border https://t.co/aAAjSzzZIm — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) January 29, 2022

Pelosi’s comments came during an event touting the infrastructure bill that passed last year:

And, we wanted to do all of this in the most bipartisan way possible — the same time, we take an oath to protect and defend. And, we’re working with the White House to show that we are ready for whatever the prospects are, as regard – in regard to Ukraine.

That as Dems continue to encourage an influx of illegals at the southern border of the U.S.

