A week ago, NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem. Today was the funeral for Rivera, and the scene was incredibly moving:

The widow of officer Rivera spoke at a memorial service today, and her moving remarks included calling out the Manhattan District Attorney and the city’s crime policies that are getting people killed:

How heartbreaking that it’s come to this.

If she said something anti-Trump or about any other Republican she’d be getting invited on those outlets and all network news programs.

