A week ago, NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem. Today was the funeral for Rivera, and the scene was incredibly moving:

Fifth Ave filled with NYPD paying respects to fallen office Jason Rivera @nypost photograph by Paul Martinka pic.twitter.com/UZemgM2jVv — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 28, 2022

My brother in law just snapped this pic of the police memorial for slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera. People have had enough. More: https://t.co/olJmSYXXDT pic.twitter.com/RQe85HeOA8 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 28, 2022

The widow of officer Rivera spoke at a memorial service today, and her moving remarks included calling out the Manhattan District Attorney and the city’s crime policies that are getting people killed:

Wife of slain New York Officer Jason Rivera calls out Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg: "We are not safe anymore." pic.twitter.com/d5dCYsQHWu — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 28, 2022

WATCH: Widow of @NYPDnews officer Jason Rivera slams @ManhattanDA though not by name: "We are not safe anymore. Not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he's watching you speak through me right now." pic.twitter.com/zHPQ1scMgy — Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) January 28, 2022

How heartbreaking that it’s come to this.

I don't think she's going to be making the rounds on CNN/MSNBC. https://t.co/m0Gxit63on — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2022

If she said something anti-Trump or about any other Republican she’d be getting invited on those outlets and all network news programs.

She was amazing and so brave. Who were the people that walked out right after she said that? There were several. — Battle Ax Trauma Nurse (@Nurse_ange) January 28, 2022

George Soros’s “prosecutors” like @AlvinBraggNYC are literal threats to public safety https://t.co/PbSziwZTdj — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 28, 2022

Bragg's political ideology is killing people. Plain and simple. https://t.co/3DQ29PXWey — Patrick (@PMC713) January 28, 2022

I know for a fact if I was in her shoes I would honor my husband but I would also be calling every single politician out by name who was responsible for his death. Every. Single. One. We will keep watch, Officer Rivera. https://t.co/tLMRb5p5IG — Brielle Ann (@brielleann) January 28, 2022

