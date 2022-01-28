Yesterday the Biden White House and other Democrats went above and beyond the call of gaslighting duty in attempts to convince everybody how great the U.S. economy is doing.

Today, the DNC joined the effort:

Did anybody else just spit up coffee all over their monitor?

Biden’s doing so great on the economy that his approval continues to circle the drain?

Couple that with some Democrats playing the “scheduling conflict” card when Biden comes to town and it’s clear that even a lot of Dems aren’t buying the spin:

It just doesn’t add up, Dems.

