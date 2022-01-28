Yesterday the Biden White House and other Democrats went above and beyond the call of gaslighting duty in attempts to convince everybody how great the U.S. economy is doing.

Today, the DNC joined the effort:

Near-full employment.

Record job growth.

Rising wages. And now: the fastest economic growth since the 1980s. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, our economy is on the right path. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 28, 2022

Did anybody else just spit up coffee all over their monitor?

they want you to feel insane 👇🏾 https://t.co/A3QUNLsaMK — 🦚VivaChe🦚 (@eshmoze) January 28, 2022

I'm not sure you could come up with bigger lies than these. Complete and total disinformation, coming from the Democratic Party not a big surprise. https://t.co/hQRvWzkYkf — Michael Trumper (@MichaelC0717) January 28, 2022

Bidenflation is wiping out the economy. Spin all you want. The polls prove the country is aware of this. See you in November. https://t.co/bAu7L27xb7 — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) January 28, 2022

Biden’s doing so great on the economy that his approval continues to circle the drain?

Couple that with some Democrats playing the “scheduling conflict” card when Biden comes to town and it’s clear that even a lot of Dems aren’t buying the spin:

New: A mysterious, sudden outbreak of 'scheduling conflicts' arises among Democrats when Joe Biden comes to town. https://t.co/f5ML3IT9Ox — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 28, 2022

It just doesn’t add up, Dems.

