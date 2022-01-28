Today a funeral was held for a slain NYPD officer whose widow delivered emotional remarks during which she called out the city’s District Attorney and others for insane policies that have made violent crime worse than ever.

Right on cue, President Biden will travel to NYC next week as the issue of crime continues to backfire on Dems as the November midterms get closer:

All people need to do is look at what’s happened to crime rates in big cities run by Democrats to know how their crime “strategies” have led to disaster.

Yeah, but voters aren’t going to forget in November, no matter how much Dems try to get on the “back the blue” bandwagon.

