At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about why this administration doesn’t do more to encourage healthier lifestyles even as the data shows that obese people have a much harder time after contracting Covid-19. Psaki clearly did not want to go there:

Wow, they’re really afraid to talk about anything other than vaccines and masks. Why could that be?

Nice try, Ms. Psaki, but maybe check with your “experts” at the CDC:

Instead of promoting exercise and healthy eating, what did Democrats do during the earlier parts of the pandemic? Closed gyms, parks and beaches.

It’s certainly hard to disagree with that.

