At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked about why this administration doesn’t do more to encourage healthier lifestyles even as the data shows that obese people have a much harder time after contracting Covid-19. Psaki clearly did not want to go there:

.@ShelbyTalcott: "[E]fforts like weight loss can help prevent some of the…effects of COVID-19. Why isn't [Biden] including a push for healthier lifestyles…in addition to…vaccinat[ions]?" Psaki says they listen to "public health officials" who say shots & masks are best. pic.twitter.com/Rbbk6Ir2OT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 27, 2022

.@ShelbyTalcott: "So, there hasn't been advice from the public health officials that the President's been speaking to?" Psaki: "Again…we do briefings with our public health officials…What we know is most effective…is getting vaccinated, getting boosted, wearing a mask" pic.twitter.com/ooFK1agoNC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 27, 2022

Wow, they’re really afraid to talk about anything other than vaccines and masks. Why could that be?

According to the CDC, nearly 80 percent of people hospitalized with Wuhan coronavirus were overweight or obese. The fact that “health” officials aren’t even talking about lifestyle and exercise – only about vaccines and masks – says a lot and won’t lead to a healthier society https://t.co/5XKCXWf0j0 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 27, 2022

Nice try, Ms. Psaki, but maybe check with your “experts” at the CDC:

“A study of COVID-19 cases suggests that risks of hospitalization, intensive care unit admission, invasive mechanical ventilation, and death are higher with increasing BMI.” I literally copy & pasted this from the CDC’s website. https://t.co/gzWbBBPry8 https://t.co/HvFw07N4Pu — Brandon (@Brandon93Smith) January 27, 2022

Instead of promoting exercise and healthy eating, what did Democrats do during the earlier parts of the pandemic? Closed gyms, parks and beaches.

Only took 2 years for this question. — Mike (@M_jopink) January 27, 2022

Imagine deflecting on such an easy question. It’s truly embarrassing — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) January 27, 2022

This whole administration is a train wreck. https://t.co/waZMheE6Px — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) January 27, 2022

Then every one of these officials needs to be fired and replaced with people who will tell the actual truth. https://t.co/raTYASS9ug — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 27, 2022

They want you fat and brainwashed cowering in fear in your basement waiting for another government check in the mail. https://t.co/O73LYeA2vZ — death2freedom (@death2freedom) January 27, 2022

It’s certainly hard to disagree with that.

