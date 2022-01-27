Ever since Covid-19 vaccines have rolled out we’ve seen plenty of different ways politicians have attempted to entice the public to get them, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a new one:

The message is clear. Get vaccinated from the comfort of your home and this stack could be yours 💰💵. Call 312-746-4835 to make an appointment. #ProtectChicago pic.twitter.com/PPLwSxMMjn — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 27, 2022

Maybe she should also offer cash to criminals in her city to stop shooting people. Just a thought.

The message is clear. Get your couch cleaned and stop trying to bribe people. https://t.co/XKOoC3z2iA — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 28, 2022

Is this money from her personal bank account, or from her tax victims? https://t.co/Lh8TX3n1JO — 🏴 CJ 🏴 (@CJHerod) January 28, 2022

This looks like an ad for payday loans. 😂 — Abolish Porn. Jail Pornographers. (@Gaunichiwa) January 27, 2022

Apparently Lightfoot’s “Corona Destroyer” costume didn’t do the trick.

A medical treatment so safe & effective that the mayor of Chicago has to throw cash at you https://t.co/70F3u9jotw — Christopher Tishlias 🌺⌛️🕊 (@Cheese12987) January 28, 2022

we are beyond reality show game show dystopia https://t.co/M3G5r6y07Q — 🐐C̫a̫r̫m̫e̫l̫i̫t̫a̫ F̫u̫e̫n̫t̫e̫s̫ (@YaNanous) January 28, 2022

Pick that money up off the floor and spend it on upholstery cleaning. https://t.co/ulLFkAi4R8 — This Space For Rent (@corrcomm) January 28, 2022

When the propaganda isn't enough. https://t.co/wgcNrvYL5W — Fart in a Skillet (@WontYouGuess) January 28, 2022

Objectively speaking, I feel like this should be illegal — Jackson Keith (@JacksonGKeith) January 27, 2022

This can’t be real.. smh — Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslow22) January 27, 2022

And yet here we are.

