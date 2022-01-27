Ever since Covid-19 vaccines have rolled out we’ve seen plenty of different ways politicians have attempted to entice the public to get them, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a new one:

Maybe she should also offer cash to criminals in her city to stop shooting people. Just a thought.

Trending

Apparently Lightfoot’s “Corona Destroyer” costume didn’t do the trick.

And yet here we are.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagoCOVID VaccineCOVID-19Lori Lightfoot

Recommended Twitchy Video