Virginia State Rep. Nick Freitas has brought down the house in response to Democrats who have one rebuttal setting, which is to cry “racist,” “sexist” or “bigoted” any time somebody has the audacity to disagree with them.

Here’s about three and a half minutes of truth:

Enough. I have had it, my constituents have had it, and I am no longer going to sit here while a member of this body accuses us of being bigots simply because we disagree on policy. pic.twitter.com/dx0uMyFmnB — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) January 26, 2022

BOOM! Thank you.

Amen.

