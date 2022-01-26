Late last year and early this year, President Biden made it known that the government was purchasing a half-billion Covid tests to be mailed “free” to the homes of any American that ordered them:

The website for ordering went live earlier this month, and people have started receiving the tests in the mail while noticing something about where they were made:

Seriously?

Trending

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer was among those who noticed the same thing.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Unreal.

***

Related:

‘Operation Derp Speed’: Biden’s plan to distribute free Covid tests relies on a Trump holdover libs HATE: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationChinacoronavirusCOVID-19

Recommended Twitchy Video