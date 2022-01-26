Late last year and early this year, President Biden made it known that the government was purchasing a half-billion Covid tests to be mailed “free” to the homes of any American that ordered them:

We’re purchasing 500 million at-home rapid COVID tests that will be distributed for free to Americans who want them. pic.twitter.com/m9rgb9kjmP — President Biden (@POTUS) December 22, 2021

The website for ordering went live earlier this month, and people have started receiving the tests in the mail while noticing something about where they were made:

Got my “free” COVID tests. What a joke. Not only are they made in China but the “sealed” tube was open and went everywhere. Theoretically, I could only use one test because of the lack of solution. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/dn18DGhnsi — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 25, 2022

The covid tests the Biden admin is mailing to Americans are made in China? I can't even……https://t.co/XCe8fNEACi — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 25, 2022

The irony of free tests made in China, paid for by taxpayers for a flu from china. — Mike Unsophisticated Neanderthal MCNationalist❌ (@Cointuckeywind1) January 26, 2022

The Biden admin bought over a billion dollars worth of at-home Covid tests that are made in China. These tests should be made in the USA, not by a communist adversary who has yet to be held accountable for its coverup of the virus. pic.twitter.com/JSLkwUGslw — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) January 26, 2022

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer was among those who noticed the same thing.

'MADE IN CHINA': Bill Hemmer calls out fine print on those at-home COVID tests WH sent youhttps://t.co/khYDkQwKST — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 26, 2022

Lmao, the tests Joe's sending out are made in China. pic.twitter.com/GjO5pNhBQB — Hangry Human (@HumbleSavage74) January 25, 2022

So much for Biden’s promise to “buy American.” He’s sending over $1 billion of your taxpayer money to Chinese manufacturers instead. pic.twitter.com/zVGiMfOzmU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2022

