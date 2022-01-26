Late last year and early this year, President Biden made it known that the government was purchasing a half-billion Covid tests to be mailed “free” to the homes of any American that ordered them:
We’re purchasing 500 million at-home rapid COVID tests that will be distributed for free to Americans who want them. pic.twitter.com/m9rgb9kjmP
— President Biden (@POTUS) December 22, 2021
The website for ordering went live earlier this month, and people have started receiving the tests in the mail while noticing something about where they were made:
Got my “free” COVID tests. What a joke. Not only are they made in China but the “sealed” tube was open and went everywhere. Theoretically, I could only use one test because of the lack of solution. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/dn18DGhnsi
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 25, 2022
Seriously?
The covid tests the Biden admin is mailing to Americans are made in China? I can't even……https://t.co/XCe8fNEACi
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 25, 2022
The irony of free tests made in China, paid for by taxpayers for a flu from china.
— Mike Unsophisticated Neanderthal MCNationalist❌ (@Cointuckeywind1) January 26, 2022
The Biden admin bought over a billion dollars worth of at-home Covid tests that are made in China.
These tests should be made in the USA, not by a communist adversary who has yet to be held accountable for its coverup of the virus. pic.twitter.com/JSLkwUGslw
— Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) January 26, 2022
Fox News’ Bill Hemmer was among those who noticed the same thing.
'MADE IN CHINA': Bill Hemmer calls out fine print on those at-home COVID tests WH sent youhttps://t.co/khYDkQwKST
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 26, 2022
Lmao, the tests Joe's sending out are made in China. pic.twitter.com/GjO5pNhBQB
— Hangry Human (@HumbleSavage74) January 25, 2022
You can’t make this stuff up.
So much for Biden’s promise to “buy American.”
He’s sending over $1 billion of your taxpayer money to Chinese manufacturers instead. pic.twitter.com/zVGiMfOzmU
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 26, 2022
Unreal.
