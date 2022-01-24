During 2020 and into 2021, “defund the police” became a favorite mantra for many on the Left. Democrat officials in cities like Portland and Minneapolis (and more) even went so far as to “redirect” funding to other initiatives. What happened next? The backfire was almost immediate and disastrous. Now many cities are scrambling to re-fund police departments and hire more officers as crime surges.

At today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy got Jen Psaki to admit what’s contributed to the crime spike in many U.S. cities:

Here’s a slightly longer clip:

That admission should find its way into some GOP ads heading into the November midterms!

Psaki also blamed “gun violence,” as if those guns just pull their own triggers.

