During 2020 and into 2021, “defund the police” became a favorite mantra for many on the Left. Democrat officials in cities like Portland and Minneapolis (and more) even went so far as to “redirect” funding to other initiatives. What happened next? The backfire was almost immediate and disastrous. Now many cities are scrambling to re-fund police departments and hire more officers as crime surges.

At today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy got Jen Psaki to admit what’s contributed to the crime spike in many U.S. cities:

WATCH: Jen Psaki admits the “underfunding of police departments” has led to the surge in crime. Every city that DEFUNDED THE POLICE was led by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/JmPPBcKPuc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 24, 2022

Psaki says underfunding of police departments is one contributor to the rise of crime in the U.S., but Biden's party has supported defunding the police. pic.twitter.com/EcDb8ueoWM — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 24, 2022

That admission should find its way into some GOP ads heading into the November midterms!

Underfunded? You don't say. Any chance it had something to do with your party pushing to Defund the Police across our country? Cities burned and many still haven’t recovered from Democrats' disastrous policy. https://t.co/lIWBPDSeLs — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) January 24, 2022

The hypocrisy and appalling idiocy! First, they were all-for and with the criminals and idiots protesting defunding the police… and now they're admitting it's why there's so much crime. No kidding? Really? https://t.co/OQ4G8c61eF — Dan Ramos (@DanRamo07555230) January 24, 2022

Psaki also blamed “gun violence,” as if those guns just pull their own triggers.

