During the president’s press conference Wednesday a reporter asked about what would happen if Russia moves into Ukraine. Biden indicated that a “minor incursion” might result in a lesser response from the U.S., and Ukrainian leaders were reportedly stunned:

CNN quotes Ukrainian official saying: “This remark potentially gives the green light to Putin to enter Ukraine at his pleasure. Putin senses weakness.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 19, 2022

It didn’t take long for White House press secretary Jen Psaki to put out a statement in an attempt to clean up what Biden said:

Psaki cleans up Biden's ridiculous statement on allowing a small incursion into Ukraine: "If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, & united response from the United States and our Allies." — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 19, 2022

There are now indications that Putin heard what Biden said but not Psaki, because now the State Department is issuing orders to the families of U.S. Embassy personnel in Ukraine:

BREAKING: State Department orders families of U.S. embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 22, 2022

Next week, the State Department is also expected to encourage Americans to begin leaving Ukraine by commercial flights, "while those are still available," one official said – via @LucasFoxNews https://t.co/IqiHRKT38a — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 22, 2022

Does this all sound familiar? It should.

My man lost two countries in 6 months. https://t.co/0pngSCUEkn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2022

Technically three, if you count the US. — Dr. Will Ferguson (@willferg14) January 22, 2022

The “Russia COLLUSION” conspiracy theorists are pretty quiet nowadays — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 22, 2022

It's as if a pattern is developing — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) January 22, 2022

This was all part of the plan https://t.co/SLee7333ou — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 22, 2022

Joe Biden is doing excellent work in the foreign affairs department. https://t.co/f6gKBSbQAD — Vinny (@RoyalVince) January 22, 2022

Could you go for a few “mean tweets” right about now?

It's just a minor incursion, come on guys! https://t.co/WrpBRR8FWH — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) January 22, 2022

Biden’s minor incursion invite has been accepted. https://t.co/1rdIBtJxFi — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) January 22, 2022

I wonder if this might have anything to do with Biden's decision to go on national television and invite Putin to invade Ukraine. https://t.co/BpAYs8jOTG — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 22, 2022

Yesterday Psaki wouldn’t or couldn’t say how many Americans are in Ukraine:

Reporter: Is there any effort right now to get a handle on how many Americans are in Ukraine?@PressSec: "We don't put a chip in Americans when they go to countries around the world and track their movements. People can register with the State Department." pic.twitter.com/oZf8pXiSaS — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2022

