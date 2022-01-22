During the president’s press conference Wednesday a reporter asked about what would happen if Russia moves into Ukraine. Biden indicated that a “minor incursion” might result in a lesser response from the U.S., and Ukrainian leaders were reportedly stunned:

It didn’t take long for White House press secretary Jen Psaki to put out a statement in an attempt to clean up what Biden said:

There are now indications that Putin heard what Biden said but not Psaki, because now the State Department is issuing orders to the families of U.S. Embassy personnel in Ukraine:

Does this all sound familiar? It should.

Could you go for a few “mean tweets” right about now?

Yesterday Psaki wouldn’t or couldn’t say how many Americans are in Ukraine:

