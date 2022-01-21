CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made an announcement today that won’t be a shocker for many:

WALENSKY: "We're pivoting our language…you need to get your booster in order to be up to date." pic.twitter.com/l0frQEY3V1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2022

“Pivoting our language” is a nice touch. Who didn’t see this coming?

is this for the 4th booster or 5th..I'm losing count. — Chris Orlando (@ChrisOrlandoHS) January 21, 2022

You must install service pack 1, before service pack 2-4 are due later this year! https://t.co/a1mFPSD1jm — Ben M. (@USMortality) January 21, 2022

Not very long ago if you predicted this would happen eventually you might have gotten flagged for spreading misinformation on social media.

Hold on, gotta check my ledger. Yep, that's the 27th conspiracy theory that's come true. https://t.co/PHvFlvz6eQ — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) January 21, 2022

And that’s likely going to happen more in the future.

