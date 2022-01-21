CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made an announcement today that won’t be a shocker for many:

“Pivoting our language” is a nice touch. Who didn’t see this coming?

Trending

Not very long ago if you predicted this would happen eventually you might have gotten flagged for spreading misinformation on social media.

And that’s likely going to happen more in the future.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCcoronavirusCOVID-19Dr. Rochelle Walenskyfully vaccinatedOmicron variant

Recommended Twitchy Video