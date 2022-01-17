President Biden’s approval rating is in the low 30s and the Democrats are at risk of losing control of the House and/or Senate in the coming November midterms. Gallup has taken a look at party preference in the last year, and combine the train wreck that is the Biden administration with things like Glenn Youngkin’s win in Virginia, and the Dems have a real problem on their hands:

That’s got to be alarming to the DNC.

And the Dems keep doubling down on the things that are turning off an increasing number of voters.

David Frum tried to pin the Republican upswing on Trump’s exit:

Nice try, but no:

So yeah, that party flip is because of Biden’s failings, not Trump leaving office.

