President Biden’s approval rating is in the low 30s and the Democrats are at risk of losing control of the House and/or Senate in the coming November midterms. Gallup has taken a look at party preference in the last year, and combine the train wreck that is the Biden administration with things like Glenn Youngkin’s win in Virginia, and the Dems have a real problem on their hands:

Gallup: Party preferences flipped from a 9-point Democrat advantage (highest since 2012) to a 5-point GOP advantage (highest since 1995) during 2021 as Joe Biden dragged his entire party down and Youngkin's win in VA brought fresh energy to the Republican side. pic.twitter.com/vmAtKxYW98 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 17, 2022

"The general stability for the full-year average obscures a dramatic shift over the course of 2021, from a nine-percentage-point Democratic advantage in the first quarter to a rare five-point Republican edge in the fourth quarter." Gallup data and report: https://t.co/494BUezyuB — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 17, 2022

That’s got to be alarming to the DNC.

huge. Coming from not just more people identifying as republicans but fewer as democrats. https://t.co/DitDVZ84NO — Gina Countryman (@gcountryman) January 17, 2022

The crazy thing is that Dems had a real chance after Trump to be moderate and win over supporters. All they had to do was be competent and not crazy. But they just couldn't do it. https://t.co/T6oWfRR99K — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) January 17, 2022

And the Dems keep doubling down on the things that are turning off an increasing number of voters.

David Frum tried to pin the Republican upswing on Trump’s exit:

Alternative presentation: Donald Trump exit from the White House led almost immediately to a 14-point rise in Republican fortunes. https://t.co/BmQIqKSadO — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 17, 2022

Nice try, but no:

Did you even look at the chart? It took until Q3 for the gap to close. Nothing immediate about that change, just a result of Biden’s successive failures with Afghanistan, Delta & Omicron variants, inflation, his legislative agenda, etc. piling up. https://t.co/hMl5WCD66R — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 17, 2022

So yeah, that party flip is because of Biden’s failings, not Trump leaving office.

