Nike’s letter to unvaccinated employees informing them that they’ll soon lose their jobs if they don’t get vaccinated is being applauded by the group “Occupy Democrats”:

BREAKING NEWS: Nike sends a defiant letter to its remaining unvaccinated employees that they will be FIRED by January 15 if they fail get vaccinated against COVID. Republicans attacked Nike’s mandate, but the company held its ground. RT TO THANK NIKE FOR STANDING STRONG! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 14, 2022

If you’re a Democrat who is thankful to Nike for standing strong and announcing today that they will be firing all unvaccinated employees by January 15, despite relentless Republican attacks on its company mandate, please RT and follow our account for more breaking news! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 14, 2022

Wow, that’s something else coming from the “grassroots political organization that supports progressive Democrats” (the same ones who slam corporate greed while being self-proclaimed champions of the working class).

So, this is "Occupy" (supposedly an anti-capitalist movement) cheering a multinational owned by one of the world's richest men (worth $59 billion) for threatening to fire its workers. — Samuel Hodder (@SamuelCHodder) January 15, 2022

Leftists once again out simping for their corporate and state masters against we the people. The left is everything they lie about being against and absolutely nothing they larp about being. https://t.co/DdIAqVqLTy — 🔞 Haruka Black – Paizuri of Vengeance (@Haruka_Black1) January 15, 2022

That said, there are people who have other questions about Nike’s mandate:

Do we know if this covers their Uyghur labor force too? — MrOz (@dgmroz) January 15, 2022

Do they require their slave laborers in China to be vaccinated too? — Payton Johnson 🇺🇲 (@pjstraightedge) January 14, 2022

Will they be mandated at child labor camps as well? https://t.co/1cCTGyAbiK — James 2.0 🇺🇲 (@SgtJames13) January 15, 2022

Does that include the slave laborers in China? — 🇺🇸All AmErican New Year (@Flipper628) January 14, 2022

Excellent questions!

The problem is most of Nike's employees who make their shoes are too young for the vaccine. https://t.co/YZzTHWGeSY — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) January 15, 2022

Good thing Nike has a team of child slave laborers to pick up the slack. https://t.co/Gy5XFcnCoS — Kween Josie of all the Liberty (@KweenJosie) January 15, 2022

Occupy Democrats applauding a billion dollar company that uses slave labor. Lol what a sham of an organization. https://t.co/bJo1T3oCpu — Andrea Howe (@andreavhowe) January 15, 2022

So glad I boycotted their overpriced trashy asses years ago. https://t.co/ccAZKsU4mI — insomnochick will not comply (@insomnochick) January 15, 2022

a whole bunch of people are going to feel really stupid in about six weeks. https://t.co/571zTDbaH9 — Kaya Masters (@kaya_masters) January 15, 2022

Describing a multibillion dollar megacorporation as "defiant" towards employees it's threatening to fire en masse is the most American Internet Leftist thing I have ever read in my life. https://t.co/WUJUirkVYb — John Markley (@johndrewmarkley) January 15, 2022

Amazing, isn’t it?

