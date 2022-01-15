Nike’s letter to unvaccinated employees informing them that they’ll soon lose their jobs if they don’t get vaccinated is being applauded by the group “Occupy Democrats”:

Wow, that’s something else coming from the “grassroots political organization that supports progressive Democrats” (the same ones who slam corporate greed while being self-proclaimed champions of the working class).

That said, there are people who have other questions about Nike’s mandate:

Excellent questions!

Amazing, isn’t it?

