This week Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was a guest on the Ruthless Podcast:

🔥 NEW EPISODE 🔥 Gov. @RonDeSantisFL and a thousand Floridians join the variety progrum for a major interview in St. Petersburg, FL. — Ruthless Podcast (@RuthlessPodcast) January 14, 2022

During the interview, Gov. DeSantis was asked about Washington Post columnist and associate editor Eugene Robinson’s attempt to slam his response during the pandemic. Christina Pushaw sums up DeSantis’ answer, and it’s perfect:

Washington Post editor Eugene Robinson called @GovRonDeSantis anti-lockdown stance "outrageous to say the least, & frankly it is criminal.”@RuthlessPodcast asked the Gov for his reaction.

DeSantis: “I’m not worried about what some corporate shill from Amazon is saying about me.” — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022

Nailed it!

As for the “Dem or journo” game, DeSantis hit the bullseye yet again:

After playing @RuthlessPodcast's "Dem or Journo" game, @GovRonDeSantis says, "I don't distinguish between Dem operatives and corporate reporters. They're all the same to me." — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 15, 2022

There is little to no distinction between the Democrats and most corporate media.

DeSantis 2024. I'm all in. https://t.co/I2aeNUQBwm — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) January 15, 2022

Imagine if all R's didn't seek the approval of people that would never give it. https://t.co/Q7ke7tTNhU — Tinfoil Hat Girl (@honeyxpie) January 15, 2022

DeSantis shows other Republicans how it should be done.

