This week Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was a guest on the Ruthless Podcast:

During the interview, Gov. DeSantis was asked about Washington Post columnist and associate editor Eugene Robinson’s attempt to slam his response during the pandemic. Christina Pushaw sums up DeSantis’ answer, and it’s perfect:

As for the “Dem or journo” game, DeSantis hit the bullseye yet again:

There is little to no distinction between the Democrats and most corporate media.

DeSantis shows other Republicans how it should be done.

