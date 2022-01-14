This week, President Biden, Kamala Harris and many other Democrats have said the filibuster has to go because, in part, it’s what Barack Obama called a “relic of the Jim Crow era.” Biden said in Georgia earlier this week that those who aren’t opposed to doing away with the filibuster are no better than segregationists. POTUS then named some Democrats as examples:

VP Kamala Harris has said “enough is enough” and the filibuster should go:

Biden also said “the majority should rule” in the Senate:

Trending

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod also said the filibuster has to go:

And this is where it gets ironic:

Guy Benson couldn’t help but notice the Democrats aren’t angry that, when it comes to Sen. Ted Cruz’s Russia sanctions bill, the minority ruled:

It’s perfectly fine when the Democrats do it, apparently.

You can’t make this stuff up.

According to the “rules” as set by the Dems, yes.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: filibusterJoe BidenKamala HarrisRussia sanctionsSen. Ted CruzU.S. Senate

Recommended Twitchy Video