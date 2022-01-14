This week, President Biden, Kamala Harris and many other Democrats have said the filibuster has to go because, in part, it’s what Barack Obama called a “relic of the Jim Crow era.” Biden said in Georgia earlier this week that those who aren’t opposed to doing away with the filibuster are no better than segregationists. POTUS then named some Democrats as examples:

“Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?” — President Biden urges lawmakers to support voting rights legislation pic.twitter.com/cIpacwOFyq — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2022

VP Kamala Harris has said “enough is enough” and the filibuster should go:

Four times last year, the majority in the Senate tried to advance legislation on voting rights. And four times last year, Republicans in the Senate used outdated rules to block it. Enough is enough. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 13, 2022

Biden also said “the majority should rule” in the Senate:

BIDEN: "In America, the majority should rule in the United States Senate." pic.twitter.com/pMhiYwT7ZO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod also said the filibuster has to go:

If the filibuster is the antidote for the "disease of division," as Sen. Sinema suggests, why do we have such a badly-divided senate?

The truth is, the filbuster has become a cudgel for extreme partisanship, not the solution to it. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 14, 2022

And this is where it gets ironic:

Democrats TODAY filibustered a bill by @tedcruz to impose sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. https://t.co/VvTipFStZJ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 14, 2022

Guy Benson couldn’t help but notice the Democrats aren’t angry that, when it comes to Sen. Ted Cruz’s Russia sanctions bill, the minority ruled:

The bill got 55 votes, but not the 60 needed for passage. Did Democrats just effectively…

🙊 filibuster 🙊

Tough sanctions that would hurt…

🤯Russia’s strategic interests🤯? Is this not disgraceful coddling of (colluding with?) Putin, using a racist, democracy-killing tool?! https://t.co/qVT9kZdioc — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 14, 2022

It’s perfectly fine when the Democrats do it, apparently.

It is just spectacular that Senate Democrats filibustered something this week, of all weeks. That it happened to be a Republican bill that would have turned the screws on Putin is just icing on the cake. Point and laugh at these ridiculous people. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 14, 2022

Perusing a few news articles about Dems’ successful filibuster of this bill, literally in the middle of their high-decibel& demagogic push to dismantle the tool they’ve just used (again). Not one of the articles I’ve seen notes this context, even in passing. Surreal! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 14, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up.

Democrats are racist for using the filibuster. That’s how this works, correct? https://t.co/KXgjYVy0D4 — Adora Lainey (@AdoraLainey) January 14, 2022

According to the “rules” as set by the Dems, yes.

