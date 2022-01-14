President Biden is reaching the end of a “week from hell” (as CNN put it). The Biden White House is responding to an approval rating that continues to plummet combined with some big political defeats by now doing a quick pivot to… bridges?

Tune in as I announce how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America’s bridges and provide an update on the progress we've made in the 60 days since I signed the bill into law. https://t.co/UJmpJ81vFP — President Biden (@POTUS) January 14, 2022

Biden said that the U.S. “will get back to beating the world again” on infrastructure:

Biden: "When we get this done, we'll get back to beating the world again." — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) January 14, 2022

President Biden: "There's nothing beyond our capacity when we work together. When we get this done, we'll get back to beating the world again. We'll once again be number one in the world, instead of where we sit now, at number 13 in terms of the quality of our infrastructure." pic.twitter.com/bykogXR8Pm — The Hill (@thehill) January 14, 2022

Keep in mind though this is the same person who in October of 2020 promised to “shut down the virus.”

When you’re drowning in Ls, recycle a W. https://t.co/TobFR7F9zG — NationofJake (@NationofJake) January 14, 2022

They’re trying so hard.

Biden also said “when we work together” without laughing:

Also Joe Biden: half of the country is racist — dg (@DanteGraham14) January 14, 2022

Says the guy who's been bashing the unvaccinated — Yank Boleslaw (@Yank2784) January 14, 2022

