In the wake of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement earlier today that she would not support any effort to nuke the filibuster in order to pass the Democrats’ attempt to federalize elections thinly disguised as a “voting rights” bill, President Biden visited the U.S. Capitol for a meeting with Senate Dems. The scene as Biden arrived seems rather funereal:

In the wake of Sen. Sinema’s announcement and news of the Supreme Court blocking the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate, you could tell how Biden’s day was going by his outburst after the meeting:

Unhinged? Just a little.

Biden’s clearly setting the stage for a “Republicans suppressed the vote” narrative after the Democrats get shellacked in the November elections.

Each day the collapse seems to accelerate.

Stalin might accuse Biden of plagiarism if he were still alive.

No wonder Biden’s unhappy. It’s been a long week:

