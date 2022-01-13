In the wake of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement earlier today that she would not support any effort to nuke the filibuster in order to pass the Democrats’ attempt to federalize elections thinly disguised as a “voting rights” bill, President Biden visited the U.S. Capitol for a meeting with Senate Dems. The scene as Biden arrived seems rather funereal:

Pres. Biden arrives on Capitol Hill to meet with Democratic lawmakers to discuss a major change to the Senate's rules that would allow a pair of voting rights bills to move forward. https://t.co/4V7dESKgjh pic.twitter.com/1gbgbqud7x — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 13, 2022

In the wake of Sen. Sinema’s announcement and news of the Supreme Court blocking the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate, you could tell how Biden’s day was going by his outburst after the meeting:

Biden, appearing to admit defeat on ending the filibuster & nationalizing elections, randomly starts shouting: States’ voter reform laws are “about who gets to count the votes! Count the vote! Count the vote!” pic.twitter.com/66LpGL1ckQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

Biden is agitated leaving meeting with Senate Dems: "The honest to god answer is, I don't know we can get this done…But I know one thing, as long as I have a breath in me…I'm going to be fighting to change the way these legislatures have moved." pic.twitter.com/SzbLGTUuag — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 13, 2022

Unhinged? Just a little.

Changing the narrative it was "voter suppression" by requiring ID. Now it's who gets to count the vote. https://t.co/wmbuBSihn0 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) January 13, 2022

Biden’s clearly setting the stage for a “Republicans suppressed the vote” narrative after the Democrats get shellacked in the November elections.

We are witnessing the collapse of a presidency like we’ve never seen. https://t.co/mUTwNyLRrp — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 13, 2022

Each day the collapse seems to accelerate.

Why dies this old guy keep quoting Communists? https://t.co/za06xWrG0Q — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) January 13, 2022

Stalin might accuse Biden of plagiarism if he were still alive.

I don't even know what to say at this point. This dude has gone off the edge. https://t.co/egjwwLfRGw — Question Everything (@Questio72522836) January 13, 2022

No wonder Biden’s unhappy. It’s been a long week:

This is really not Biden's week: Federal takeover of elections: DOA.

Nuking legislative filibuster: impossible.

Private employer vax mandate: struck down.

Producer Price Index: surges to all-time high.

Consumer Price Index: highest since 1982.

Public support: craters to 33% — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 13, 2022

