President Biden’s speech in Georgia about “voting rights” and the filibuster was over the top and completely inappropriate, but don’t take our word for it. Here’s Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin on CNN today:

There were many lefties in the replies saying Biden didn’t go far enough, and the Republicans will love it if the White House agrees because every time he lashes out like that his polling death spiral accelerates. Durbin might realize that.

The speeches from Biden (and Kamala Harris) formed the biggest pile of BS in recent history:

