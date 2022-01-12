President Biden’s speech in Georgia about “voting rights” and the filibuster was over the top and completely inappropriate, but don’t take our word for it. Here’s Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin on CNN today:

“Perhaps the President went a little too far in his rhetoric… But the fundamental principles and values at stake are very, very similar,” Sen. Dick Durbin says about Biden’s remarks on voting rights in which he referenced Jefferson Davis and Bull Connor. https://t.co/PQIos3OHA0 pic.twitter.com/UBwrSjFQwt — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 12, 2022

About that Atlanta speech yesterday … The Senate's No. 2 Democrat, @SenatorDurbin, tells @jaketapper that President Biden's rhetoric "went a little too far." Ouch. https://t.co/0vAd0kCVfo — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) January 12, 2022

There were many lefties in the replies saying Biden didn’t go far enough, and the Republicans will love it if the White House agrees because every time he lashes out like that his polling death spiral accelerates. Durbin might realize that.

When even Dick Durbin acknowledges that Biden's comparison to Jefferson Davis and Bull Connor is "a little too far," you know the speech did not go over the way it was hoped to. https://t.co/vpBJgS7pWJ — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 12, 2022

Biden’s own party is like “too far dude” https://t.co/To2WgWM8QA — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 12, 2022

The speeches from Biden (and Kamala Harris) formed the biggest pile of BS in recent history:

