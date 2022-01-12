Yesterday President Biden delivered an incredibly dishonest speech in Georgia on “voting rights” and the need to end the filibuster. Biden also had this to say about a Georgia election law:

Here's a complete lie that Joe Biden is telling about the Georgia voter law. It does not make it illegal to give people water. It makes it illegal for people AFFILIATED WITH CAMPAIGNS to electioneer by giving people gifts in line. pic.twitter.com/CjmtvgBncs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 11, 2022

Coming to Biden’s defense, Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu had this to say and provided some documentation:

You are wrong. Here’s the text of the law. pic.twitter.com/argTAYPP2v — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 12, 2022

Can you not read the part that says “This Code section shall not be construed to prohibit a poll officer from distributing… or from 1828 making available self-service water from an unattended receptacle to an elector waiting in 1829 line to vote.” — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 12, 2022

