Remember way back when CNN’s Chris Cillizza infamously tweeted in defense of his profession’s objectivity that “reporters don’t root for a side”? There’s little doubt that Washington Post journalists agree with that, but as is often the case, there seems to be a little bit of rooting for a side in this news story from the WaPo:

Sinema is “stubbornly opposed” to ending the filibuster, per WaPo. How dare she!!!!??? pic.twitter.com/1uj1qQXZAz — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 11, 2022

And that’s in a “news” story, not an opinion piece:

Few people do it, but there is something absolutely insane in every WaPo/NYT if you actually read them to the end. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 11, 2022

Ain’t that the truth.

Nevertheless she persisted — mr. strategery (@strategery43) January 11, 2022

The Democrats must think this voting bill is their ticket to never losing another Election otherwise getting rid of the Filibuster 11 months before becoming the Minority is crazy — Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) January 11, 2022

“Crazy” sums it up nicely.

Proof that "Democracy Dies in the Washington Post." https://t.co/Od84noprNA — Timothy – The Wooden Wizard (@Timothy50835184) January 11, 2022

Democrats stubbornly committed to eliminating the filibuster https://t.co/o5VXS34nBQ — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 11, 2022

The new “But she persisted.” — Tom in Texas (@Tommers71) January 11, 2022

