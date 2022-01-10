During his time so far as Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg has tackled such issues as parental leave and racist highway overpasses. But there are also problems at ports that need to be addressed… months ago actually. Now Buttigieg will reportedly head to California tomorrow to check things out:

Wow, no public official addresses a crisis faster than Pete Buttigieg!

Trending

Will Buttigieg take a page from Biden and promise to build a lot of windmills in the area in response to the crisis?

Just like inflation, right?

Buttigieg has been otherwise distracted but at least he’s personally getting on that port problem now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaPete ButtigiegportsSupply chain crisis

Recommended Twitchy Video