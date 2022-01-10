During his time so far as Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg has tackled such issues as parental leave and racist highway overpasses. But there are also problems at ports that need to be addressed… months ago actually. Now Buttigieg will reportedly head to California tomorrow to check things out:

INBOX: Tomorrow, Sec. Buttigieg will be visiting the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to meet with port leaders and to see the work that is underway to ease congestion and bottlenecks in our supply chain. — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) January 10, 2022

Wow, no public official addresses a crisis faster than Pete Buttigieg!

Whenever there is a national emergency, Team Brandon will get right on it in about eight or nine months (following a break for paternity leave). — Lord Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) January 10, 2022

Imagine telling your bosses, I’ll deal with that giant economic catastrophe in 4 months…#incomeptentadministration https://t.co/vyTgPhdd7A — Barrett 🐻 🐗 🤠 🇺🇸 ⚾️ (@BarrettCody03) January 10, 2022

Will Buttigieg take a page from Biden and promise to build a lot of windmills in the area in response to the crisis?

How many trips there does this make for Pete? — AshleeLee (@MsAshleeLee) January 10, 2022

Glad he can tear himself away from nesting to do his job https://t.co/Pc5OBesgMg — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) January 10, 2022

A record 105 container ships are waiting at Long Beach & LA ports. There are 3x as many ships waiting for berths now than this time last year. In other words, Biden & Buttigieg have done nothing to help "ease congestion." https://t.co/T0hJDwVNUW — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) January 10, 2022

Don't worry. The shipping bottlenecks are just transitory. https://t.co/DfgP6oPFs5 — Republican Jew – Lumber King (@EzraDrissman) January 10, 2022

Just like inflation, right?

Only 5 months late. — Ducky ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) January 10, 2022

Buttigieg has been otherwise distracted but at least he’s personally getting on that port problem now.

Having solved the supply chain crisis, Pete Buttigieg turns his attention to Tucker Carlson and paternity leave https://t.co/E8bTrmzAlR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 24, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video