On Monday, “journalist” April Ryan asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg how the infrastructure bill (what Biden has yet to sign) will “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.” Buttigieg answered this way:

Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler was asked for comment on what Buttigieg said:

On Monday, Kessler responded to the request with these tweets:

Wednesday Kessler added this important reminder along with a link to a new analysis:

It seems that the “addendum” should have been the first thing mentioned.

People whose kneejerk reaction is to automatically defend any Democrat position probably shouldn’t try to pass themselves off as “fact-checkers.”

Better late than never?

It’s the same kind of “reporting” the Post did with the Steele dossier they’re now backpedaling on.

