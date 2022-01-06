Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted a statement that includes the following about January 6th, 2021: “One of those officers who lost his life that day was William Evans, a North Adams native who tragically leaves a beautiful family.”
That statement caught the attention of many for this reason:
What is this? Officer William Evans wasn't killed on January 6… he died in April after a black nationalist rammed a barricade near the capitol.
With all due respect Governor – Capital Police Officer William “Billy” Evans was NOT killed during the insurrection. He was killed in April 2021 during a completely unrelated vehicle attack.
William Evans was killed in April when an attacker rammed his car into a barricade.
Your statement is another example of how this is all a show.
There’s shameless and then there’s whatever that statement is.
Someone in your communications office should be packing a box for this.
Horribly disrespectful to the family of Officer Evans.
@MassGovernor can you please explain why you state William Evan’s died on Jan 6 when he was tragically killed on April 2?
@MassGovernor Why are you lying about this? https://t.co/8FV5JI8xEv
