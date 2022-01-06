Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted a statement that includes the following about January 6th, 2021: “One of those officers who lost his life that day was William Evans, a North Adams native who tragically leaves a beautiful family.”

Read my full statement on today’s somber anniversary below: pic.twitter.com/814oVs1Fn5 — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) January 6, 2022

That statement caught the attention of many for this reason:

What is this? Officer William Evans wasn't killed on January 6… he died in April after a black nationalist rammed a barricade near the capitol. How did this statement even get put out? https://t.co/5m2osVrLLw https://t.co/75lDTwckrS — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 6, 2022

With all due respect Governor – Capital Police Officer William “Billy” Evans was NOT killed during the insurrection. He was killed in April 2021 during a completely unrelated vehicle attack. — MStand (@M_Stand) January 6, 2022

William Evans was killed in April when an attacker rammed his car into a barricade. Your statement is another example of how this is all a show. — speros (@speros901) January 6, 2022

There’s shameless and then there’s whatever that statement is.

Someone in your communications office should be packing a box for this. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) January 6, 2022

Horribly disrespectful to the family of Officer Evans. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) January 6, 2022

@MassGovernor can you please explain why you state William Evan’s died on Jan 6 when he was tragically killed on April 2? — Steve Powell (@SteveP0915) January 6, 2022

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the media fact-checkers to get all over this one.

Recommended Twitchy Video