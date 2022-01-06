Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted a statement that includes the following about January 6th, 2021: “One of those officers who lost his life that day was William Evans, a North Adams native who tragically leaves a beautiful family.”

That statement caught the attention of many for this reason:

There’s shameless and then there’s whatever that statement is.

We won’t hold our breath waiting for the media fact-checkers to get all over this one.

