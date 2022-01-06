Vox is pushing plant-based diets and has offered this chart on how many animals the average American eats each year to try and nudge people in that direction:

Vox says they are here to help:

However, many don’t want help. As a matter of fact, Vox has convinced a lot of people to pick it up a notch.

Come on, Vox, try and keep up.

Hunters need more representation on Vox’s chart:

Random thought: We’d love to see some Vox writers taken on a hunting trip because it would probably be hilarious.

It’s what they do.

