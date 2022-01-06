Vox is pushing plant-based diets and has offered this chart on how many animals the average American eats each year to try and nudge people in that direction:

The average American eats 174 animals per year: 🐓 23 chickens

🐖 ⅓ of a pig

🐄 ⅒ of a cow

🦃 ¾ of a turkey

🦆 a small amount of duck

🐟 12 fish

🦐 137 shellfish (mostly shrimp) Going plant-based can have a meaningful impact on animals, your health, and the planet. pic.twitter.com/OKoasV6YT9 — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 6, 2022

Vox says they are here to help:

Your decision to eat less meat can influence those around you, which can ripple out. It can be hard to incorporate more plant-based foods into your diet, but we're here to help. 🍃 Sign up for Meat/Less here: https://t.co/eRfdSKp87f #VoxMeatLess — Vox (@voxdotcom) January 6, 2022

However, many don’t want help. As a matter of fact, Vox has convinced a lot of people to pick it up a notch.

1/10 cow? Not nearly enough. — Rob Huck (@BumfOnline) January 6, 2022

Boys these are bushleague numbers. What are you hourly https://t.co/b4nPQqqVEz — unsoiledban, In 2022 (@unsoiledban) January 7, 2022

I was beating this average when I was in elementary school. https://t.co/WeEYCIgLF8 — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) January 7, 2022

Come on, Vox, try and keep up.

If we stop eating those animals, they won’t ever be born…I gotta step up my steak game — J Scott (@jscdad) January 6, 2022

In 2022 my resolution is to eat 50 chickens, 3 pigs, and 1 cow. https://t.co/oj8zFvqi32 — J.D. Clayton (@TennesseeJ3D) January 7, 2022

If you’re only eating a tenth of a cow, what is your problem https://t.co/y8PxkcMgqd — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) January 6, 2022

Some of you are not pulling your weight. This year let's get this over 200. — My Three Sons (@MyThreeSons132) January 7, 2022

I smoke a brisket every 2 weeks. That doesn’t count burgers, roasts, steaks, etc. Guarantee I eat probably 2-3 cows per year by myself. — Nick Parabellum (@NickParabellum) January 6, 2022

Hunters need more representation on Vox’s chart:

Y’all are missing out on elk/deer/antelope. Sucks for you. https://t.co/sZEdcbaMXW — Alicia (@pwhiskeybubbles) January 7, 2022

Random thought: We’d love to see some Vox writers taken on a hunting trip because it would probably be hilarious.

They had to inflate the figure by counting a Shrimp and an Angus as one animal each. https://t.co/SNhAakpNrj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 7, 2022

It’s what they do.

