The self-awareness fails today are many, and up at the top of the list is Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor of Georgia again after having already won in 2018 (according to her):

Breaking news: Stacey Abrams doesn’t know that she’s Stacey Abrams.

Trending

Does Abrams really think nobody remembers all this?

Obviously questioning the legitimacy of an election is only a “threat to democracy” when a Republican does it.

She’s far too shameless to sit this one out.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1/6 riotelectionsgeorgiaStacey Abrams

Recommended Twitchy Video