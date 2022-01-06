The self-awareness fails today are many, and up at the top of the list is Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor of Georgia again after having already won in 2018 (according to her):

Jan. 5 was democracy at its finest.

Jan. 6 showed democracy in peril.

Let me be clear: Insurrectionists did not and will never erase the voices of 2.3 million Georgians, a majority being voters of color, who exercised their power and delivered progress in the face of darkness. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 6, 2022

Breaking news: Stacey Abrams doesn’t know that she’s Stacey Abrams.

Let me be equally clear: You're a sore loser and you have no business telling anybody else to accept the result of an election. https://t.co/qeCj58mROQ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 6, 2022

Does Abrams really think nobody remembers all this?

Lets role the tape on that @staceyabrams pic.twitter.com/KxJ6vTxQhM — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2021

Obviously questioning the legitimacy of an election is only a “threat to democracy” when a Republican does it.

She probably needs to sit this one out… https://t.co/9ePHQNR2qq — Chris Wilson (@BodoTheWaterGuy) January 6, 2022

Increasingly, it's the shamelessness I can't stand. This is a woman who still won't acknowledge she lost an election. https://t.co/IRJkPOZg54 — The 161984 Project (@yankeexpatriate) January 6, 2022

Yo did @BrianKempGA win in 2018 or are you still introducing yourself as the governor of Ga. If you are that seems a bit insurrectionary to me — mr. strategery (@strategery43) January 6, 2022

Breaking from the "Governor" – maybe be quiet today? https://t.co/kFtGDvwwKZ — PoliticalAbhor 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 🇵🇱 🇩🇪 (@PoliticalAbhor) January 6, 2022

She’s far too shameless to sit this one out.

Recommended Twitchy Video