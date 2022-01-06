President Biden spoke today at the U.S. Capitol where he used the 1/6 riot (that VP Kamala Harris equated to the Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks) as proof that the country needs the Dems’ “voting rights” bill to pass. Biden claimed that elections need to be federalized ahead of the midterm elections to thwart alleged Republican attempts at “voter suppression” (which is simply requiring voters to prove they’re who they say they are before casting a ballot):

Biden says Trump and Republicans want to “suppress your vote and subvert our elections. It’s wrong. It’s undemocratic. And frankly it’s un-American." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 6, 2022

Mollie Hemingway knows exactly what’s going on here:

This is a horrific and indefensible lie from POTUS. The republic CAN NOT SURVIVE if we do not have election security. That Biden, corporate media, and other Democrats feel they have no political future if elections are secure is telling. https://t.co/1ZqnvQg8Ta — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2022

Telling, and maddening. Biden’s clearly setting the stage for Democrats to scream “voter suppression” after big Democrat losses in the midterms that are very likely.

Same speech Biden discussing disinformation while peddling this crap. My God this is bad. https://t.co/7Er9IisrWf — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) January 6, 2022

The current administration is built on a foundation of horrific and indefensible lies and is propped up daily by more of them. https://t.co/oY4qogt43D — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 6, 2022

And parroted by a dutiful, water-carrying mainstream media.

