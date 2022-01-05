Those who have been paying attention for many years (or decades) know that the global warming alarmist fear-mongering takes many shapes — and by “many” we mean all. If it’s colder than usual, that’s proof of climate change. If it’s warmer than usual, that’s also proof of climate change.

Here are a couple of examples. This was from not long ago when it was a bit unseasonably warm in the Washington, DC area:

And we fast forward just a couple of weeks to a heavy snowstorm in the DC area:

No matter what happens proves the Left correct. At least that’s what they’d like you to believe.

Global warming also caused a fairly pleasant day. Is there nothing “climate change” can’t do?

Unless it is.

BUT there is hope:

