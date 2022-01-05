Those who have been paying attention for many years (or decades) know that the global warming alarmist fear-mongering takes many shapes — and by “many” we mean all. If it’s colder than usual, that’s proof of climate change. If it’s warmer than usual, that’s also proof of climate change.

Here are a couple of examples. This was from not long ago when it was a bit unseasonably warm in the Washington, DC area:

I’m in Washington, DC today and the high is 64 degrees — on December 2nd. Our climate is changing and we’re running out of time to act.https://t.co/CF5IfhCMsl — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 2, 2021

And another story we must continue to cover: climate change. This photo from Washington DC where on Dec 16 it was nearly 70 degrees today. Even the trees are confused, 3 seasons here: spring, winter, fall. pic.twitter.com/l2by6NHCrQ — Suzanne Kianpour (@KianpourWorld) December 17, 2021

And we fast forward just a couple of weeks to a heavy snowstorm in the DC area:

Americans stuck in climate-induced traffic hell like some kind of lousy metaphor for something https://t.co/7ATi4NvNJB pic.twitter.com/3J0W2QBysC — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) January 4, 2022

Investing in climate resilience IS infrastructure.https://t.co/3BNytcUdjy — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 4, 2022

No matter what happens proves the Left correct. At least that’s what they’d like you to believe.

Global warming made it snow. Global warming made the state of Virginia incompetent. https://t.co/pWDH03BOMk — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 5, 2022

Global warming also caused a fairly pleasant day. Is there nothing “climate change” can’t do?

Weather isn’t climate. — Tim Hamilton (@TSHamiltonAstro) January 5, 2022

Unless it is.

BUT there is hope:

Also, continuing to use gas-powered vehicles will warm the planet, ensuring fewer snow storms, so it's a win-win https://t.co/PJ1u88sywY — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) January 5, 2022

