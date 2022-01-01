Yesterday Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had one of the strangest tweets of all time from somebody in politics (or maybe anywhere else for that matter). AOC said the real source of Republican criticism for many of them is that they can’t date her, and it got weirder from there:

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

The satire specialists at the Babylon Bee let AOC know she’s not alone:

Ted Cruz Says All His Haters Are Just Unable To Resist His Raw Sex Appealhttps://t.co/i2MZ7qkdJf — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 1, 2022

And with that, Cruz and AOC have found some common ground:

Well played!

