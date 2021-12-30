A couple years ago the United Nations’ office in Geneva hosted an “exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s achievements in the field of human rights,” so nothing the UN’s says or does seems to be presented without a heaping dose of sad irony.

That brings us to the countries which will comprise the UN’s Human Rights Council from 2022 through 2024:

“The strength of the Human Rights Council is its diversity. The full engagement of all countries is valuable, important and essential.”

(UNHRC president Nazhat Shameem Khan https://t.co/OviEP8Y1Ef) Yes, here is your valuable full engagement of all countries and diversity: https://t.co/tQXiYcsbLM — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 29, 2021

The Top 10 Worst Regimes Who Will be Sitting on the U.N. Human Rights Council starting this Saturday, January 1st, 2022: 10. 🇵🇰 Pakistan

9. 🇲🇷 Mauritania

8. 🇶🇦 Qatar

7. 🇸🇴 Somalia

6. 🇷🇺 Russia

5. 🇱🇾 Libya

4. 🇨🇺 Cuba

3. 🇪🇷 Eritrea

2. 🇻🇪 Venezuela

1. 🇨🇳 China Happy New Year. — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

Here’s each Human Rights Council nation in a bit more detail:

#10: 🇵🇰 Pakistan@UN_HRC Credentials: Persecutes Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Shias, Ahmadis; sponsors terror groups Afghan Taliban, HQN, LeT, JeM; backs Chinese genocide of Muslim Uighurs; abducts journalists. pic.twitter.com/emqFbVB9N9 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

#9: 🇸🇩 Mauritania@UN_HRC Credentials:

✅ Has 500,000 slaves

✅ Arrests anti-slavery activists, like Biram Dah Abeid

✅ Torture to extract confessions

✅ Death penalty for homosexualityhttps://t.co/8Gx5HUGLbd — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

#8: 🇶🇦 Qatar@UN_HRC Credentials: Caused 6,750 migrant workers to die for 2022 World Cup; discrimination against women; supports terrorists including Al Qaeda in Syria, Jihadis in Libya and Somalia, the Taliban and Hamas. pic.twitter.com/naCrDqy5Ok — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

#7: 🇸🇴 Somalia@UN_HRC Credentials:

• 95% of girls aged 4 to 11 face genital mutilation

• Women at constant risk of getting shot or raped

• Somalia is described as "a living hell" for womenhttps://t.co/hUFEonHwHk — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

#6: 🇷🇺 Russia @UN_HRC Credentials: Bombs Syrian civilians, trampled Ukraine, swallowed Crimea, poisons dissidents, no free or fair elections, tortures detainees, imprisons opposition leader Alexei Navalny, crushes freedom of speech and assembly. pic.twitter.com/qkONO9YlMq — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

#5: 🇱🇾 Libya@UN_HRC Credentials:

✅ Rated “Worst of the Worst” by Freedom House

✅ Unelected government

✅ Extrajudicial killings

✅ Tortures migrants

✅ Arbitrary arrestshttps://t.co/OihX2LZBkC — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

#4: 🇨🇺 Cuba@UN_HRC Credentials: 60-year totalitarian regime; bans free speech, association; blocks vital food & medical aid; infiltrates & subverts entire hemisphere; drug trafficking; sends doctors abroad as slave labor. pic.twitter.com/ADGWStc49C — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

#3: 🇪🇷 Eritrea @UN_HRC Credentials: Authoritarian regime; forced child labor; arbitrary executions; disappears dissidents; torture; arbitrary arrest; denial of fair public trial; restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, association, and religion. https://t.co/oHFlEIyV1j — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

#2: 🇻🇪 Venezuela dictator Nicolás Maduro @UN_HRC Credentials: Destroyed his country; starved his people; crushed pro-democracy dissidents; caused 5 million to flee. ✒️ https://t.co/AQxZEE0rBe pic.twitter.com/XnrPpoBVQT — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

And of course…

#1: 🇨🇳 China@UN_HRC Credentials: Herded 1 million Uighurs into camps; jails human rights activists; crushed Tibet; disappeared courageous men and women who sounded the alarm on the Coronavirus; suffocated freedom in Hong Kong; put @JamesChau into WHO to whitewash COVID crimes. pic.twitter.com/TLMZ8ZAGyQ — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 28, 2021

We couldn’t be less surprised. Nobody at the U.N. should be allowed to say “Human Rights Council” unless it’s accompanied by the most exaggerated finger quotes possible.

This is all you need to know about today's UN and why it doesn't work. Foxes in the henhouse with no dog at the door. — jimbomania (@jimbomania) December 28, 2021

Unfortunately, this is no joke. The UN Human Rights Council is though 🙄 https://t.co/ntN06yQmvl — Angelique v Tintelen (@Angeliquevant) December 30, 2021

A decade ago I would have thought this a prank… satire has come true, scary. — Capt Aman Khurana (@CaptAmanKhurana) December 29, 2021

Maybe this is why I question what the UN says and does for Human Rights! https://t.co/7uJ4m3BV56 — Chrissie Keffler (@ChrissieKeffler) December 29, 2021

The U.N. doesn’t seem to care so much about actual human rights as long as those breaching them claim to be for diversity and inclusiveness… and agree that climate change is an existential threat.

Recommended Twitchy Video