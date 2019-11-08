Many people are fully aware that the United Nations is a total joke, and almost every week we see additional reminders why. Today’s example comes from U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell:

Ho. Lee. Cow.

An exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s achievements in the field of human rights has opened at the United Nations Office in Geneva on Monday, November 4.https://t.co/TWhPwxDrTg pic.twitter.com/n3xSroQ053 — Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) November 7, 2019

Guy Benson has a good question:

Any pics of gays hanging from cranes? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 8, 2019

And there’s the rhetorical question of the day.

We need to pull out of the UN — Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) November 8, 2019

No, sadly Richard, it really isn’t anymore. What’s next, an exhibit extolling the virtues of Hitler? We need to remove the @UN from the US. It’s long past time. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) November 8, 2019

How is this exhibit possible? The only "human rights achievements" by #Iran are world record public hangings .. world record execution of women and children .. UN recognized repression of #Iranian citizens. The Geneva display demonstrates the UN can't read its own reports. https://t.co/mwZYGm09us — Rob Jones (@Yaaaahu) November 8, 2019

The UN, the primary institution of the "international community," no longer has a shred of integrity. Very sad. https://t.co/ER8FLOGEnt — Clifford D. May (@CliffordDMay) November 8, 2019

Human rights? What – they murdered people humanely? Threw them off of the third floor rather than the sixth? The UN is worthless – it always has been. — Sasha Matthews (@Sashamum) November 8, 2019

When it comes to the U.N., nothing is unexpected.