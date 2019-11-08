Many people are fully aware that the United Nations is a total joke, and almost every week we see additional reminders why. Today’s example comes from U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell:
this is unbelievable. https://t.co/1LqlXmS9fB
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 8, 2019
Ho. Lee. Cow.
An exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s achievements in the field of human rights has opened at the United Nations Office in Geneva on Monday, November 4.https://t.co/TWhPwxDrTg pic.twitter.com/n3xSroQ053
— Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) November 7, 2019
Guy Benson has a good question:
Any pics of gays hanging from cranes?
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 8, 2019
And there’s the rhetorical question of the day.
We need to pull out of the UN
— Texas Jayhawk (@MikeJohnson71TC) November 8, 2019
No, sadly Richard, it really isn’t anymore. What’s next, an exhibit extolling the virtues of Hitler? We need to remove the @UN from the US. It’s long past time.
— Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) November 8, 2019
How is this exhibit possible? The only "human rights achievements" by #Iran are world record public hangings .. world record execution of women and children .. UN recognized repression of #Iranian citizens. The Geneva display demonstrates the UN can't read its own reports. https://t.co/mwZYGm09us
— Rob Jones (@Yaaaahu) November 8, 2019
Shameless Iran and UN. https://t.co/bue2SL5gJN
— jnwillemse (@Winico48) November 8, 2019
The UN, the primary institution of the "international community," no longer has a shred of integrity. Very sad. https://t.co/ER8FLOGEnt
— Clifford D. May (@CliffordDMay) November 8, 2019
Human rights? What – they murdered people humanely? Threw them off of the third floor rather than the sixth? The UN is worthless – it always has been.
— Sasha Matthews (@Sashamum) November 8, 2019
When it comes to the U.N., nothing is unexpected.