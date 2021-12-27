Earlier this year, President Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of the border crisis that by all accounts is still a mess.

With that in mind, what does Harris think is her biggest failure so far as VP? Harris found some humor in her answer:

VP Kamala Harris says her biggest failure has been "to not get out of D.C. more." pic.twitter.com/lT8i1xia5R — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 26, 2021

Well, there it is!

that's an interesting way to say she should've visited the border https://t.co/6NTW77HPl8 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 27, 2021

At least Harris found the time to go to France and try out her French accent.

Have you heard of the southern border? https://t.co/6X2iJRt0Gz — Kayla Gowdy (@kayla_gowdy) December 27, 2021

Maybe the Southern Border? https://t.co/sqbJFxNiH9 — Andrew D Brooks🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈✝️ (@andrewdbrooks) December 26, 2021

As if!

Maybe a trip to Del Rio, TX would be good for #KamalaHarris — Tim Shorts (@TimShortsBBQ) December 26, 2021

I’m glad she thinks it’s so funny. It’s so weird when she gets asked a question criticizing her and she always answers with a laugh. I’m not sure talking about a failure is funny especially as Vice President of the country but maybe I’m wrong. https://t.co/jU1mXHS6tW — Nick Jordan (@realnickjordan) December 26, 2021

Harris says her biggest failure has been:

"to not get out of D.C. more."

___

You mean to places other than our still being overrun on a daily basis southern border @KamalaHarris ..? https://t.co/LyI9EO1dCf — Tom T. ن‎® Now on GETTR (@VRWCTexan) December 26, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video