GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik saw a deleted tweet from her Democrat challenger as an early Christmas gift. The tweet was deleted, but the internet is forever:
Santa came early to #NY21 !!
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night 🎅🏻 https://t.co/21hYIAoVxL
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 24, 2021
“How do you do, fellow New Yorkians?”
“New Yorkians” the state of the Far-Left #NY21 Socialist primary.
Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/xbPJnN7Bov
— Alex deGrasse (@Degrasse81) December 24, 2021
The Internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/ThPUklEFcp
— Will Tell (@MuseSeeking) December 24, 2021
This isn’t a very New Yorkian thing to say.
— Jon W (@jonthad22) December 24, 2021
We “New Yorkians” know a phony when we see one. pic.twitter.com/2YJk0kiLmr
— Sal (@saltripi66) December 24, 2021
Hilarious.
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 24, 2021
"Yes how do you do my fellow New Yorkians." pic.twitter.com/51NlKsu3CN
— Drunk Chief Miles Edward O'Brien (@milmamabear) December 24, 2021
Eventually, Putorti got it right:
Elise Stefanik is focused on starting culture wars.
I’m focused on helping New Yorkers.
Let’s get this done.
— Matt Putorti (@MattPutorti) December 24, 2021
Nailed it that time!