GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik saw a deleted tweet from her Democrat challenger as an early Christmas gift. The tweet was deleted, but the internet is forever:

Santa came early to #NY21 !! Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night 🎅🏻 https://t.co/21hYIAoVxL — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 24, 2021

“How do you do, fellow New Yorkians?”

“New Yorkians” the state of the Far-Left #NY21 Socialist primary. Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/xbPJnN7Bov — Alex deGrasse (@Degrasse81) December 24, 2021

The Internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/ThPUklEFcp — Will Tell (@MuseSeeking) December 24, 2021

This isn’t a very New Yorkian thing to say. — Jon W (@jonthad22) December 24, 2021

We “New Yorkians” know a phony when we see one. pic.twitter.com/2YJk0kiLmr — Sal (@saltripi66) December 24, 2021

Hilarious.

"Yes how do you do my fellow New Yorkians." pic.twitter.com/51NlKsu3CN — Drunk Chief Miles Edward O'Brien (@milmamabear) December 24, 2021

Eventually, Putorti got it right:

Elise Stefanik is focused on starting culture wars. I’m focused on helping New Yorkers. Let’s get this done. — Matt Putorti (@MattPutorti) December 24, 2021

Nailed it that time!

