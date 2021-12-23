Now that omicron is the dominant variant of Covid-19 in the U.S., NPR has a story that speaks volumes — none of them in the way they intend:
If you're still using a cloth mask, it's time to up your game. Experts say to block omicron, you should upgrade to an N95 or similar high-filtration mask.
Here's how to find a good one — and when to wear it.https://t.co/UpfUTTdcRG
— NPR (@NPR) December 23, 2021
So, what are they saying exactly?
That thing we've been demanding you wear for the past year-and-a-half is useless. Mask harder. https://t.co/lKOXrpfjPw
— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 23, 2021
Omicron isn’t another virus. Cloth never worked.
— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 23, 2021
This is NPR’s way of avoiding Twitter’s censorship but still saying cloth masks are bullsh$t. Just like they always have been. https://t.co/TqyxozyKc9
— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) December 23, 2021
So what they are saying about mask efficacy is … https://t.co/7YDdIcOsfe
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 23, 2021
How many ways can politicians, media outlets and public health officials make it known they were wrong without coming right out and saying it?
Masks are irrelevant when it comes to a Common Cold type virus with children who are at statistically ZERO risk. You people are insufferable morons!
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 23, 2021
The masks don’t work. This is actually a backhanded admission that the cloth masks were always useless. https://t.co/OwxmqAVwRl
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 23, 2021
But they were totally effective before the latest variant! https://t.co/2I6hi2L9ff pic.twitter.com/VA8laDARNA
— William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) December 23, 2021
Unreal to watch “experts” who have been touting cloth masks for 2 years admit they are worthless. https://t.co/mddWln6cL3
— Sean Flower (@Mayor_Flower) December 23, 2021
It never ends with these people, does it? #defundNPR #endthefear https://t.co/a1k404fJxy
— Stephen Smith (@JustPlainSmith) December 23, 2021
Nope.
***
