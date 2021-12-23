Now that omicron is the dominant variant of Covid-19 in the U.S., NPR has a story that speaks volumes — none of them in the way they intend:

So, what are they saying exactly?

Trending

How many ways can politicians, media outlets and public health officials make it known they were wrong without coming right out and saying it?

Nope.

***

Related:

‘Homosocial, mostly segregated’: NPR asks how we got stuck with the idea that four white guys make a rock band

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: cloth maskscoronavirusCOVID-19N-95 masksnprOmicron

Recommended Twitchy Video